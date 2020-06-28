AYUSH Ministry’s Scientific Panel Not Accepting Alleged Medicine of Coronavirus? PIB Fact-Check Reveals the Truth Behind the Fake News

New Delhi, June 28: At a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, fake news related to COVID-19, it treatment and medication have been widely circulated on social media platforms. In a latest such case, a viral Twitter post claiming that some people in the scientific panel of the AYUSH Ministry are prohibiting the acceptance of an alleged Ayurvedic medicine to fight coronavirus. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Doctor Issued List of Medicines For Mild Symptoms of COVID-19? Viral WhatsApp Message Is Fake, Here’s the Truth.

The claim states: A tweet alleges that some persons from the scientific panel of the Ministry of AYUSH are prohibiting the acceptance of an alleged medicine of coronavirus. The fake tweet claimed that the members of the so called 'scientific panel', are the ones who are not approving Patanjali Ayurved's COVID-19 medicine Coronil. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that there are no such 'scientific panels' in the Ministry of AYUSH and the information was fake and misleading.

Here's the Fact Check Done by PIB:

In the last week, a viral post on social media claimed that the AYUSH Ministry has suspended one of its doctors named Mujahid Hussain. The viral tweet, which spread the misinformation said that the doctor who has been suspended by the AYUSH Ministry as he halted the success of COVID-19 treatment medicine Coronil that was launched by Patanjali Ayurved.

Fact check

Claim : A tweet alleges that some people in the scientific panel of the Ministry of AYUSH are prohibiting the acceptance of an alleged medicine of Corona. Conclusion : A PIB Fact Check Revealed that there are no such scientific panels in the AYUSH Ministry Full of Trash Clean

