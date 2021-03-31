BSNL Bharat Fiber Dealership Available on bsnlbharatfiberdealer.in? PIB Fact Check Reveals Website Asking For Money in Lieu of Dealership is Fake

New Delhi, March 31: A website claiming to provide registration for Bharat Fibre is widely being accessed this these. The website is also asking for payment in return of giving the membership or dealership for the Bharat Fibre broadband service. The website is operating under the name - bsnlbharatfibredealer.in. Bharat Fibre is a broadband service of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL). Fake Website Offers Loan Up to Rs 2 Lakh Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan’ Scheme, PIB Reveals Truth Behind Viral News.

Debunking the false information, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the website - bsnlbharatfibredealer.in- is fake. PIB has further advised the people not to engage with 'such fraudulent websites. It also shared a link to access more information from the Bharat Fibre. Staff Selection Commission Has a Twitter Account @ssc_nic_in? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Twitter Handle of SSC.

Fact Check By PIB:

A website claims to provide registration for Bharat fiber & is asking for money in lieu of giving dealership/membership. #PIBFactCheck: This website is #Fake. Citizens are advised not to engage with such fraudulent websites. For more info visit https://t.co/1dFp2hALxS pic.twitter.com/dsnwFrNikm — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 31, 2021

Government has time and again cautioned people against such fake websites operational in its name, claiming to provide services offered by its agencies or PSUs. People are advised to verify such information and not fall for the trap. They should rely only on the official, verified websites or notifications by the government and its undertaking for any such information.

