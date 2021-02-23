Fake Website Offers Loan Up to Rs 2 Lakh Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan’ Scheme, PIB Reveals Truth Behind Viral News

New Delhi, February 23: A viral post claiming that people in the country can apply for a loan of up to Rs 1-2 lakh under the 'Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan', is being widely circulated on social media platforms. The fake website named pradhanmantriyojanaloan.com claims that if people do not have money to start a new business, they can avail this facility that has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The claim states: ' On a website, it is being claimed that under 'Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan', a consumer, who is willing to start a business but has no money, can apply for a loan of up to Rs 1-2 lakh and set up a business. Staff Selection Commission Has an Official Twitter Account by the Handle @SSCorg_in? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Twitter Account.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the website that is claiming that the government is offering a loan of Rs 2 lakh, is a fake website. It added saying that the government is not running any such website. "No website like 'Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan' is being run by the central government", the fact check said.

Here's the tweet:

दावा:- एक वेबसाइट पर यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि 'प्रधानमंत्री योजना लोन' के तहत उपभोक्ता 1 - 2 लाख रुपए तक के लोन के लिए आवेदन कर सकता है।#PIBFactcheck:- यह वेबसाइट #फर्जी है। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा 'प्रधानमंत्री योजना लोन' जैसी कोई वेबसाइट नहीं चलाई जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/TiQm0rthhp — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 23, 2021

Several such fake news has surfaced on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp, triggering panic among people. The government keeps warning people of the nation against such false information. People have been cautioned against such misinformation spreading on social media that have been attributed to the government. Candidates have been asked to check the official websites of the various government ministries to verify any such job offers or vacancies.

Fact check

Claim : It is being claimed in a website that under Pradhan Mantri Yojana, a consumer can apply for a loan of up to Rs 1-2 lakh. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB states that this website fake and no such website like Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan is being run by the central government. Full of Trash Clean

