New Delhi, August 25: A message claiming that the Centre is providing Rs 1.5 lakh per COVID-19 patient to municipal corporations is going viral on WhatsApp. The viral message claims that the civic bodies are showing a spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases to get the financial aid from the Centre. It goes on to allege that municipal bodies declaring people suffering from cold or fever or cough COVID-19 positive to get Rs 1.5 lakh for each patient. However, the PIB Fack Check on Tuesday termed the post fake. COVID-19 Vaccine 'Covishield' to be Available in 73 Days? Serum Institute of India Calls Media Reports False and Conjectural.

"The Central Government has declared Rs 1.5 lakh per COVID-19 patient to the Municipal Corporations. So, the people are requested to stay vigilant as Corporation and private doctors are declaring even a person with normal fever or cold or cough as COVID-19 positive," read the viral message. The PIB Fact Check issued a clarification, saying the claims made in the post are false and no such announcement has been made by the Centre. Govt Issuing Applications for Panchayat and District Council Posts Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

WhatsApp Message Claiming That Municipal Corporations Are Reporting Spike in COVID-19 Cases to Get Rs 1.5 Lakh Per Patient From Centre:

Claim: A message circulating on #WhatsApp claims that Central Government is providing Rs 1.5 lakh to every Municipality for each #COVID19 patient. #PIBFactCheck: The claim is #Fake. No such announcement has been made by Government. pic.twitter.com/Ntr137aIUY — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 25, 2020

