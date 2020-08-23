COVID-19 Vaccine 'Covishield' to be Available in 73 Days? Serum Institute of India Calls Media Reports False and Conjectural

New Delhi, August 23: Amid the reports of COVID-19 vaccine -- 'Covishield' --availability in the market in 73 days, Serum Institute of India quashed it on Sunday by clarifying that the Union government has only granted permission to only manufacture the vaccine and stockpile it for future use. The SII also said that the media reports are completely false and conjectural.

Earlier few media houses claimed that the COVID-10 vaccine will be available in 73 days. Quashing the claims, SII released a statement and said, "Serum Institute of India clarifies that the current claims over COVISHIELD's availability, in the media are completely false and conjectural. Presently, the government has granted us permission to only manufacture the vaccine and stockpile it for future use." COVID-19 Vaccine Update: 'Covishield' of Oxford-Astrazeneca and Serum Institute Possibly India's 1st Shot, Release Likely by 2020-End.

Covering the aspect of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, SII statement said, "The phase-3 trials for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are still underway. And only once the vaccine is proven immunogenic and efficacious, SII will confirm its availability, officially."

Here's what SII statement said:

We would like to clarify that the current media claim on COVISHIELD's availability in 73 days is misleading. Phase-3 trials are still underway. We will officially confirm it’s availability. Read clarification statement here - https://t.co/FvgClzcnHr#SII #COVID19 #LatestNews pic.twitter.com/mQWrqgbzO4 — SerumInstituteIndia (@SerumInstIndia) August 23, 2020

It is to be known that SII is currently conducting phase-III clinical trials for its vaccine candidate 'Covishield' across 17 different sites in India. One of the sites includes the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

Fact check

Claim : COVID-19 vaccine COVISHIELD to be available in 73 days. Conclusion : The report is fake as SII clarified that the Union government has only granted permission to only manufacture the vaccine and stockpile it for future use. Full of Trash Clean

