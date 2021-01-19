Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Passing Percentage Reduced to 23% From Existing 33%? PIB Fact-Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News

New Delhi, January 19: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that students of Class 10 and Class 12 will need just 23 percent to pass the board examination in 2021 from the earlier 33 percent. The viral post that is being widely circulated on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp has triggered panic among students appearing for the Board Examinations. The claim states: "In a post on social media, it is being claimed that Class 10 and Class 12 Board examination passing percentage has been reduced to 23 percent from 33 percent".

Rubbishing all the fake claims, a fact-check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the fake claim going viral on social media platform are fake and baseless. Issuing a clarification, the PIB said that the claim is totally misleading and said that the Ministry of Education has not made any such announcement in this regard. Schools Will Remain Closed Until December 2020? Fake Information Being Circulated on Social Media, No Official Announcement From Central Government So Far.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

दावा:- सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट में दावा किया जा रहा है कि 10वीं और 12वीं की 2021, बोर्ड परीक्षा में अब पास होने के लिए 33 प्रतिशत अंक को घटाकर 23 प्रतिशत कर दिया गया है।#PIBFactCheck:- यह दावा फर्जी है। @EduMinOfIndia ने ऐसी कोई घोषणा नहीं की है। pic.twitter.com/Tp5bnqTBdi — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 19, 2021

A similar post was going viral on social media platforms claiming that the Home Ministry ordered the immediate closure of schools and colleges. The news had triggered great confusion among school and college students. The government issued a clarification saying that the claim made by social media posts was fake and the images which were morphed.

