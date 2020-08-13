Schools Will remain closed until December 2020? Fake Information Being Circulated on Social Media, No Official Announcement From Central Government so far

New Delhi, August 13: Several social media platforms have been spreading false information claiming that the Central Government has announced the closure of schools at least until December 2020. Attributing the closure of educational institutions across the country to COVID-19 pandemic, several Twitter users shared the misinformation saying schools will remain shut until December, triggering panic among students and parents. However, there is not official announcement from the government in this regard.

The false information is being circulated on Twitter by several unverified links. Several media reports too claim that the Government has said the opening of schools will depend on the situation of COVID-19. Schools and universities across India have been shut since March 16, when the government announced a countrywide shutdown as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day. Assam University Cancelled Its PG, UG & Semester Examinations That Were Scheduled for July 2020? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Fake News.

Check Tweets Claiming Schools Will Remain Shut till December 2020:

Schools will remain closed until December : Central Government Check full News : https://t.co/8SgHFOhNiG — JKUpdates (@injkupdates) August 13, 2020

Schools will remain closed until December - Central Governmenthttps://t.co/RS3R3KAXO9 — Prof. Bholanath Dutta 🇮🇳 , Ex-Indian Air Force (@BholanathDutta) August 13, 2020

Schools will remain closed until December – Central Government https://t.co/lZrTe7hMkr — GNS ONLINE.COM (@GnsOnline) August 12, 2020

Schools will remain closed until December – Central Government https://t.co/PKCh5WrfbJ — The Voice Of Kashmir (@TheVoiceOfKash1) August 13, 2020

In July, the HRD Ministry had announced guidelines for online classes by schools and recommended a cap on duration and the number of sessions in a day for students. The guidelines have been framed by the ministry, following concerns raised by parents about schools conducting online classes like regular schools, which has increased children''s screen time after the COVID-19 pandemic mandated a shift from classroom teaching to online learning as schools continue to remain shut for over four months.

Fact check

Claim : Central Government has announced that schools will remain closed until December 2020 in view of COVID-19 pandemic Conclusion : This news is fake. There is no such announcement from the government. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).