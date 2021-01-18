Schools And Colleges in India to be Shut Again? Morphed Image Quoting Home Ministry Order Goes Viral on Social Media, PIB Fact Check Terms it Fake

New Delhi, January 18: During the COVID-19 pandemic, several fake news are going viral, creating panic among masses by spreading misinformation. One such news claimed that the Union Home Ministry ordered the immediate closure of schools and colleges. Several images of a news channel programme claiming that schools and colleges will be closed are doing rounds on social media leading to confusion and panic among students and parents. Schools Will Remain Closed Until December 2020? Fake Information Being Circulated on Social Media, No Official Announcement From Central Government So Far.

The government clarified that no such order was issued by the Union Home Ministry. The PIB fact check team said that the claim made by social media posts was fake and the images which were morphed. The PIB Fact Check tweeted, “Some morphed images are claiming that Union Home Ministry issued the order to again close schools and colleges. The claim made is fake. The Union Home Ministry has not issued any order.” Schools, Colleges Reopening in India from September 1 in a Phased Manner? PIB Fact Check Calls It Misleading.

Tweet by PIB Fact Check:

Due to coronavirus, schools and colleges remained closed in the country for over seven months. State governments are now reopening educational institutions in a phased manner. Schools that reopen will have to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, including social distancing, compulsory mask-wearing and sanitisation and others. However, students are given a choice to attend online classes, if their parents don’t allow them to come to school.

Fact check

Claim : Union Ministry orders to close all schools and colleges again. Conclusion : No such order was issued by the Union Home Ministry and image going viral is morphed. Full of Trash Clean

