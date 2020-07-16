New Delhi, July 16: The government on Thursday dismissed a report about disinvestment of Coal India Limited (CIL). Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi on Twitter said the government has no plan to sell its stake in Coal India Limited. The clarification came after a report claimed that the government is mulling selling a stake in CIL, the world’s largest coal producer, and IDBI Bank to raise Rs 20,000. National Commission For Protection of Child Rights Saw 8-Fold Increase in Complaints Post Coronavirus Outbreak? PIB Fact Check Finds The News Report False.

The report further claimed that the estimated Rs 20,000 crore will be used to fund a stimulus program aimed at reviving the coronavirus-battered economy. The government has more than 66 percent stake in CIL. It had previously sold a 10 percent stake in January 2015, raising Rs 225.5 lakh crores. Reacting to claims made in the report, Pralhad Joshi termed them as "baseless". Government of India Approved Free Rs 2000 Relief Fund for Each Citizen? PIB Fact Check Finds Viral WhatsApp Message Fake.

"News making the rounds about disinvestment of Coal India Limited is completely false and baseless. Government has taken no such decision and is continuously taking steps to strengthen the coal major," Joshi tweeted. His tweet was retweeted by PIB Fact Check.

Govt Not Selling Stake in Coal India, Tweets Pralhad Joshi:

News making the rounds about disinvestment of @CoalIndiaHQ is completely false and baseless. Government has taken no such decision and is continuously taking steps to strengthen the coal major. pic.twitter.com/vKs6LSXpXP — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 16, 2020

Fake news and misinformation have become a part of social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic. LatestLY advises its readers not to fall prey to fake news. Don't believe what you receive on WhatsApp or see on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms. Visit the official website of Press Information Bureau or LatestLY.com for verified and authentic news.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).