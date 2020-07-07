New Delhi, July 7: The government on Tuesday dismissed a new report which claimed that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) saw an 8-fold increase in complaints post- coronavirus outbreak. In a tweet by PIB Fact Check, the government said the NCPCR has denied that it reported an 8-fold increase in complaints post- coronavirus outbreak, hence, the news is fake. Government of India Approved Free Rs 2000 Relief Fund for Each Citizen? PIB Fact Check Finds Viral WhatsApp Message Fake.

A report, titled "COVID-19 Lockdown Lessons and the Need to Reconsider Draft New Education Policy" by The Wire, claimed that there was a huge increase in complaints registered with the NCPCR since the COVID-19 outbreak. "In the previous year, the NCPCR addressed around 5,000 complaints; post-outbreak (beginning March 2020), this has increased about 8-fold," read the report. Each Citizen Will Get Rs 7,500 Cash as Relief Fund? PIB Fact Check Finds Viral WhatsApp Message Fake.

Reacting to the content regarding the NCPCR mentioned in the report, PIB Fact Check tweeted: "@NCPCR_ has denied this as wrong information being circulated. Beware of misleading reports quoting incorrect facts (sic)."

PIB Fact Check Rejects Report Claiming NCPCR Saw 8-Fold Increase in Complaints Post Coronavirus Outbreak:

Claim: @thewire_in reports that NCPCR has seen 8 fold increase in complaints post-Outbreak#Pibfactcheck: #False. @NCPCR_ has denied this as wrong information being circulated. Beware of misleading reports quoting incorrect facts. pic.twitter.com/Ygs7aI9yR3 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 7, 2020

