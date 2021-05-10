Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 Vaccine, Has Been Approved for Children Above 12 Years? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Tweet

New Delhi, May 10: A fake tweet is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that Bharat Biotech's vaccine, Covaxin, has been approved for children above 12 years. The viral tweet led to confusion among the masses as there has been no official announcement by Bharat Biotech in this regard. The tweet, claiming to be 'Great News', states that Bharat Biotech's (Made in India) Covaxin has now been approved for children who are above 12 years of age. COVID-19 Fact Check Series: From Holding Breath For 10 Seconds As 'Self-Check Test' to ‘COVID-19 Three Stages’ Treatment Falsely Linked to Tata Health, 5 Fake Social Media Messages That Have Returned From 2020.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim being made in the post is fake. The fact check stated that this claim is completely baseless and fake and no such approval has been given by the Government of India. Issuing a clarification, the PIN said that at present, citizens above the age of 18 are eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination. COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Can Be Done on VaccinRegis App? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Message.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

A tweet has claimed that Bharat Biotech's vaccine, Covaxin, has been approved for children above 12 years.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such approval has been given by the Government of India. Currently, citizens above the age of 18 are eligible for #COVID19Vaccination pic.twitter.com/qdzBSfwllq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2021

India started the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive covering those above the age of 18 years on May 1. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWin portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.

In April, Bharat Biotech had slashed the price of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to Rs 400, from Rs 600 earlier, for state governments. The announcement came a day after the Serum Institute of India (SII) cut the price of Covishield to Rs 300 from Rs 400 earlier. The two vaccine makers slashed the prices after the Central government reportedly made a request to them amid the row over different pricing for the Central and state governments.

