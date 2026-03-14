Did AB de Villiers Call CSK’s Roar 26 Event ‘Our Cheap Copy’? Here’s the Fact Check

Social media platforms have been flooded with claims that former South African captain and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend AB de Villiers criticised Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) recent ‘Roar 26’ event. The viral social media claims state that de Villiers referred to the franchise’s grand season launch as a cheap copy of RCB’s ‘Unbox’ event. However, a detailed fact check reveals that these claims are entirely unfounded and appear to be the product of fan-driven digital misinformation. Fact Check: Did Shubman Gill Intentionally Remove Sanju Samson from T20 World Cup 2026 Celebration Pic?.

The 'Roar 26 Event' is scheduled for March 22, which is a massive fan engagement ceremony to be held at the M. A. Chidambaram with former CSK legends and AR Rahman being the highlight of the evening. Shortly after the announcement, several posts on X (formerly Twitter) began circulating a purported fake quote/post from de Villiers.

Chennai Super Kings' Roar 26 Announcement

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER! CSK stars, OG Super Kings and A.R. Rahman are coming together for one unforgettable night! 🥳 22 March | M.A. Chidambaram Stadium Tickets Live from 11am, March 15 on CSK APP/website and the District App For more details Link : https://t.co/P1COtnON65… pic.twitter.com/53tparPiK5 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2026

The viral fake post claimed de Villiers stated that CSK was trying to imitate the RCB Unbox culture but called it a 'cheap version'. This sparked intense debate between the rival fanbases, with the hashtag #Roar26 trending alongside mentions of the former RCB batter. CSK in Legal Trouble After Sun TV Initiates Formal Action Against IPL Franchise Over Use of Rajnikanth Movie 'Jailer' Music.

User Shares Fake AB de Villiers Story

AB Devilliers insta story on CSK unbox Event😂😭 pic.twitter.com/fBEZBV0LQ7 — ` (@ThanosxReigns) March 14, 2026

Did AB de Villiers Call CSK’s Roar 26 Event ‘Our Cheap Copy’?

A review of AB de Villiers' official communication channels, including his YouTube show 360 Live and his verified social media accounts, shows no mention of the CSK event in a negative light. On the contrary, de Villiers has historically maintained a respectful relationship with the Chennai franchise and its former captain, MS Dhoni.

The comparison stems from the success of RCB Unbox, an annual event where the Bengaluru-based team reveals its jersey, renames the franchise (as seen in 2024), and inducts legends into its Hall of Fame.

Fact check

Claim : Did AB de Villiers Call CSK’s Roar 26 Event ‘Our Cheap Copy’? Conclusion : No, this is fake quote circulating on social media to enage in fan wars between RCB and CSK. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).