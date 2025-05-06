New York, May 6: In a landmark moment for Indian fashion on a global stage, Indian celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra made his debut at the Met Gala 2025 carpet, turning heads with an ensemble that paid tribute to his signature opulence while harmonizing with the evening's thought-provoking theme. On May 5 (May 6, early Tuesday morning in India), the acclaimed designer, who has long been a backstage force dressing A-listers for fashion's biggest night, finally stepped into the spotlight himself.

Dressed in a striking black overcoat shrug detailed with gold embroidery, Malhotra layered it over a crisp white bishop-sleeve shirt. The formal shirt was elevated with a finely pressed black tie, which gleamed under the lights thanks to silver brooches adorned with emerald-toned stones. A standout accessory was the golden elephant-face brooch on his overcoat, a subtle nod to Indian heritage, merging seamlessly with the evening's celebration of identity, heritage, and craftsmanship. Met Gala 2025: Mom-to-Be Kiara Advani Flaunts Her Baby Bump at High-Fashion Event, Hubby Sidharth Malhotra Is All Hearts (See Pics).

Completing the look were rugged combat shoes and a meticulously styled waxed hairdo. This year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," delves into the evolution of Black fashion and its cultural impact, spanning from the 18th century to modern-day expressions. The concept takes inspiration from the influential 2009 book Slaves to Fashion by Monica L. Miller, exploring the notion of the Black dandy as a statement of style and identity. Curated by Andrew Bolton, the exhibit spotlights the fusion of fashion with historical and cultural narratives. The Met Gala 2025 – a Dash of Dandyism and the Richness of Indian Couture.

Manish Malhotra Walks Met Gala 2025 Carpet

Adding to the night's significance for Indian audiences, Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh also made their Met Gala debuts. Veteran attendees like Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawala continued to carry the Indian flag high on the global fashion stage. This edition of the gala, held as always at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, featured a power-packed list of co-chairs, including Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, and Lewis Hamilton.

