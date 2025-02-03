At the 67th Grammy Awards, Beyoncé made history by becoming the first black artiste to win the prestigious Best Country Album award for ‘Cowboy Carter’, her eighth studio album. A video capturing the moment has gone viral, showing a surprised Beyoncé as Taylor Swift, the presenter for the category, announced her as the winner. This monumental achievement comes on the heels of Beyoncé receiving a record-breaking eleven nominations at the 2025 GRAMMYs, setting a new one-year record for nominations by a female artiste. Her victory marks a significant milestone in her already iconic career! Grammy Awards 2025: Kanye West and Bianca Censori Escorted out of Event After Bold Red Carpet Appearance – Here’s Why.

Beyoncé Wins Big at the 67th Grammy Awards

TAYLOR SWIFT PRESENTS BEYONCÉ'S GRAMMY AWARD FOR COWBOY CARTER OH THIS IS HISTORY😭🥹pic.twitter.com/5MnbdYOb0E — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) February 3, 2025

