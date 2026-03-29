Maycee Barber did not die but was got knocked out cold by a right hand from Alexa Grasso (Photo Credits: X/@Troydan)

Mumbai, March 29: Social media reports claiming that American flyweight contender (mixed martial artist) Maycee Barber died following her fight against Alexa Grasso at UFC Fight Night 271 (UFC Seattle) are entirely false. The 27-year-old athlete is alive and recovering after a first-round knockout loss at the Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday night, March 28. While the finishing sequence was visually jarring and resulted in Barber being briefly unresponsive, medical officials confirmed she was stabilised cageside and is currently in stable condition.

Social Media Posts Claiming Maycee Barber Died Go Viral

The hoax appeared to gain traction on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok shortly after the fight's conclusion. Speculation likely stemmed from the "scary" nature of the finish: Grasso connected with a powerful left hand at the 2:42 mark of Round 1, followed by a rear-naked choke. OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain Breaks Silence After Viral Post Compares Her 2025 Income to UFC Veteran Justin Gaethje’s Lifetime Earnings.

Fake Social Media Posts Claiming Maycee Barber Died Go Viral

Fake social media posts claim Maycee Barber died during UFC Seattle (Photo Credits: X/@Troydan)

Barber was unconscious from the initial strike and remained on the canvas for several minutes while receiving immediate medical attention. The sight of a non-responsive athlete being tended to by a large team of physicians often triggers viral misinformation, which in this case escalated into a baseless death hoax. Several users shared posts claiming that the American mixed martial artist died during the UFC Settle fight against Alexa Grasso.

Maycee Barber's Fight Result and Medical Update

The official result of the co-main event was a knockout victory for Alexa Grasso at 2:42 of the first round. Although Grasso applied a submission hold out of instinct, the referee ruled that the standing strike had already ended the contest.

Following the knockout:

Barber regained consciousness inside the Octagon.

She was able to sit upright and eventually stand for the official decision announcement.

UFC officials confirmed she was transported to a local hospital for precautionary imaging and evaluation, a standard protocol for any athlete who suffers a loss of consciousness.

Hence, the alleged claim that Maycee Barber died is not true. The martial artists got knocked out cold by a right hand from Alexa Grasso at 2:42 of round 1 in their UFC Seattle fight last night. After the knockout, Barber was unconscious briefly but recovered, sat up, and was reported to be fine.

Context of Health Concerns After Viral Social Media Posts

The viral nature of the fake news may have been amplified by Barber's recent medical history. In mid-2025, Barber faced a series of setbacks, including a last-minute withdrawal from a main event due to an Epstein-Barr virus flare-up and reports of seizures during training camps. However, before this Saturday's rematch, Barber had been cleared by the athletic commission and stated she was ready to return to elite competition. While the knockout was significant, there has been no indication from her camp or the UFC of any life-threatening injuries. Charles Oliveira Gains Submission Victory Over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio, Brazilian MMA Fighter Ties For Joint Second In Most Wins in Ultimate Fighting Championship History.

Dangers of 'Death Hoax' Trends

Combat sports are inherently dangerous, but death in the Octagon is an extremely rare occurrence due to strict medical oversight. Fans are encouraged to rely on official UFC communications or established sports news outlets- such as ESPN or MMA Fighting - to verify the status of athletes. As of Sunday morning, March 29, Alexa Grasso has expressed her well-wishes for Barber's recovery, and the UFC has moved forward with its post-fight operations.

Fact check

Claim : American mixed martial artist Maycee Barber died during the UFC Settle fight against Alexa Grasso. Conclusion : Fact check revealed that Maycee Barber did not die and is very much alive. She got knocked out cold by a right hand from Alexa Grasso. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).