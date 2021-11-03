Did Mohammad Nabi Use His Money To Sponsor Afghanistan Cricket Team for T20 World Cup 2021 After Taliban Backed Out? Here’s the Fact Check

The Afghanistan cricket team, currently participating in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament in the UAE and Oman, have done well so far. However, there is news about the side that's nothing to do with their on-field conquests. The social media is abuzz with reports of Afghanistan National Cricket Team being sponsored by their captain, Mohammad Nabi. Many users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on this reported development as misinformed tweets started doing the rounds that the Taliban, who took over Afghanistan a few months ago, did not finance the national side for the T20 World Cup 2021 and it was their captain Nabi, who fulfilled those obligations. These tweets have gone viral on social media. But what is the real story? Here's the fact check on this piece of news that's going viral on the internet.

See some of the tweets claiming Nabi sponsored the Afghanistan side:

Did you Know? Taliban Government in #Afghanistan refused to sponsor the Afghan Cricket team to #T20WorldCup2021, Md.Nabi and other players came forward and spent their own money to get the team to the T20WC. If this isn’t Love with country, then what is? ❤️ 🇦🇫#PakvsAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/Wezbb8zOrv — ManiTweets (@Mani7214) October 29, 2021

Taliban refused to sponsor their team for T20 world cup and Mohammed Nabi spent his own money to sponsor the team. Yaaaar this is sad.#PakvsAfg — D.T. (@DodgingTables) October 29, 2021

Don't make fun of Afghanistan Cricket team. They are facing severe crisis. Their government refused to sponsor Afghanistan Cricket team. Muhammad Nabi came forward and spent his own money to get his team to the World Cup. ❤❤❤ #PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/nyKgdO4yrn — Izhar Ullah (@itsizharullah) October 30, 2021

Appreciation and lots of Love for Afghanistan Team. Nobody knows how they are struggling for T20WorldCup. Taliban refuse to sponsor Them. Nabi take care of all the responsibilities of the team with his own money.#PakvsAfg #AFGvPAK — Sharjeel Says (@Sharjeel_says_) October 29, 2021

I heard that Taliban have no money to sponsor the cricket team in the world cup, Nabi is sponsoring the whole cricket team with his own money. — Dastan (@__Dastan) October 30, 2021

However, after a fact check, it was revealed that all of these claims were indeed false and that Afghanistan's cricket team have a sponsor for the T20 World Cup 2021 tournament. In a tweet dated October 14, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on its official handle announced 'Sediki Grup' as the official sponsors of the national side for the T20 World Cup 2021.

See ACB's official tweet here:

#SedikiGrup officially secures the Afghan National team’s Sponsorship rights for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Having won as the highest bidder with $450,000.00 Sidiki Grup is the official sponsor of the Afghanistan National Team. More about SG: https://t.co/XlxtLF2TzJ pic.twitter.com/8Z4kJ6IDjd — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 14, 2021

According to this official announcement, Sediki Grup won the bid to sponsor the national side in the T20 World Cup 2021 tournament and now, all rumours about the team's sponsors can be put to rest.

Fact check

Claim : Afghanistan cricket team captain Mohammad Nabi is sponsoring the national side for the T20 World Cup 2021 event. Conclusion : An official announcement by the Afghanistan cricket board stated that Sediki Grup are the sponsors of the national side at the T20 World Cup 2021 event in UAE and Oman. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2021 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).