The Afghanistan cricket team, currently participating in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament in the UAE and Oman, have done well so far. However, there is news about the side that's nothing to do with their on-field conquests. The social media is abuzz with reports of Afghanistan National Cricket Team being sponsored by their captain, Mohammad Nabi. Many users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on this reported development as misinformed tweets started doing the rounds that the Taliban, who took over Afghanistan a few months ago, did not finance the national side for the T20 World Cup 2021 and it was their captain Nabi, who fulfilled those obligations. These tweets have gone viral on social media. But what is the real story? Here's the fact check on this piece of news that's going viral on the internet.

See some of the tweets claiming Nabi sponsored the Afghanistan side:

However, after a fact check, it was revealed that all of these claims were indeed false and that Afghanistan's cricket team have a sponsor for the T20 World Cup 2021 tournament. In a tweet dated October 14, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB)  on its official handle announced 'Sediki Grup' as the official sponsors of the national side for the T20 World Cup 2021.

See ACB's official tweet here:

According to this official announcement, Sediki Grup won the bid to sponsor the national side in the T20 World Cup 2021 tournament and now, all rumours about the team's sponsors can be put to rest.

Did Mohammad Nabi Use His Money To Sponsor Afghanistan Cricket Team for T20 World Cup 2021 After Taliban Backed Out? Here’s the Fact Check
Afghanistan cricket team captain Mohammad Nabi is sponsoring the national side for the T20 World Cup 2021 event.

An official announcement by the Afghanistan cricket board stated that Sediki Grup are the sponsors of the national side at the T20 World Cup 2021 event in UAE and Oman.

