Did Nirmala Sitharaman Promote Government Project Promising INR 15 Lakh Monthly Income on Investment of INR 21,000? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Fake Video of Finance Minister

Mumbai, October 30: Did Nirmala Sitharaman promote a government project, which promised that an investment of INR 21,000 could earn up to INR 15 lakh per month? The question comes as a video of the Finance Minister is going viral with the alleged claim. The viral video in question shows the Finance Minister and the BJP leader promoting a government project. The viral clip features an overlay text reading, "My Financial Project for Indians". In the video, Nirmala Sitharaman appears to address an audience as she starts talking about the government project.

"You have a unique opportunity to join an official government project developed with the support of India's Ministry of Economics which can change your life forever," the Finance Minister is heard saying. As the video moves further, Nirmala Sitharaman says that she personally guarantees payments of up to INR 15 lakh to everyone who joins the programme before the day ends. "This is a real chance to transform your life. By investing just INR 21,000, you could earn INR 15 lakh per month," Sitharaman adds. The Finance Minister further says that the opportunity is available to all Indians above 30, but spots are limited. The video then ends abruptly. Although the clip appears to be genuine, scroll below to know the truth. Has Nirmala Sitharaman Endorsed Investment Programme Promising Over INR 50,000 Daily Income? AI-Manipulated Video of Finance Minister Makes False Claims.

PIB Says Viral Clip Showing Nirmala Sitharaman Promoting Government Project Is Digitally Altered Fake Video

A video claims that Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman is promoting a government project, which promises that an investment of ₹21,000 can earn up to ₹15 lakh per month. #PIBFactCheck ❌ This is a digitally altered #fake video ⚠️ No such scheme has been launched or… pic.twitter.com/XhBaqekSOr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 30, 2025

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PIB Fact Check debunked the video as fake. The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau said that the viral clip of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promoting a government project, which promises an investment of INR 21,000 can earn up to INR 15 lakh per month, is a digitally altered fake video. "No such scheme has been launched or endorsed by the Finance Minister or the Government of India ," PIB added.

Don't Fall Prey to Any Such Suspicious Investment Claims, Says PIB

Debunking the viral video as fake, PIB Fact Check said that the video of Nirmala Sitharaman has been digitally altered. It also warned people against falling prey to such suspicious investment claims. PIB further urged people to stay vigilant and verify information spread through such content through official sources before sharing the video. The nodal agency of the government said that the video is false and misleading as it was digitally altered. Did RBI Issue New Rules for Exchanging Old Discontinued INR 500 and INR 1000 Banknotes? PIB Fact Check Debunks News Article Spreading Fake News.

On Monday, October 28, PIB had warned netizens about an AI-manipulated video of Nirmala Sitharaman, which suggested an investment scheme to earn INR 60,000 in 24 hours and INR 10 lakh a month. That said, the alleged claim that Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is promoting a government project, which promises that an investment of INR 21,000 can earn up to INR 15 lakh per month, is not true. As clarified by PIB, the alleged claim is fake, and the viral clip of the Finance Minister is a digitally altered fake video.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Nirmala Sitharaman is promoting a government project, promising that an investment of INR 21,000 can earn up to INR 15 lakh per month. Conclusion : PIB said that the viral clip of Nirmala Sitharaman is a digitally altered fake video. It further clarified that no such scheme has been launched by the Finance Minister or the Government of India. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2025 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).