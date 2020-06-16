Coronavirus in India: Live Map

DoPT Postponed Wage Hike of Central Government Employees Until Next Year? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth

Fact Check Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 04:17 PM IST
DoPT Postponed Wage Hike of Central Government Employees Until Next Year? (Photo Credits: PIB)

New Delhi, June 16: A post of a media report claiming that the DoPT has ordered to postpone the wage hike of employees until next year is doing rounds on social media platforms. The viral post which is being widely circulated on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp claims that the Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions (DoPT) has issued an order in this regard.

The viral message claims: "@DoPTGoI Citing media reports claiming, the central government postponed the wage hike until next year". Dismissing the fake news and the misinformation related to salary hike, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the order relates to APAR completion and deadline extension and not increment. "Wrong facts have been explained in the report", the tweet by PIB read. Retirement Age of Central Government Employees to be Reduced to 50? PIB Fact Check Dismisses Fake News.

Here's the tweet by PIB: 

In March this year, the Central government had extended the dates for initiation and completion of its employees' annual performance appraisal reports (APARs) due to coronavirus pandemic. According to the revised schedule, the distribution of blank APAR forms needs to be completed by May 30 and the submission of self-appraisal to reporting officer by June 30, the order stated.

The official notification stated that the disclosure of the APAR of the officer reported upon should be done by September 10 (in cases where there is no accepting authority) and by October 10 (in cases where there is accepting authority). The order stated that the entire process should be completed by December 31, 2020.

with a lot of misinformation, which leads to panic and confusion among people. Readers are advised not to believe everything that they receive on WhatsApp and see on Facebook and Twitter. The government has advised people not to fall a prey to such misinformation and visit government sites for any such update on announcements.

Fact check

Claim :

Media Reports Claim DoPT said wage hike of central government employees postponed until next year.

Conclusion :

PIB fact check revealed that the order relates to APAR completion and deadline extension and not increment. Wrong facts have been explained in the report.

Full of Trash
Clean

Tags:
APAR APAR Completion Central government Central government employees DoPT Government Employees Wage Hike
