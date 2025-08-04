Fact Check: Are Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh Expecting Their Third Child? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Pregnancy Photo of Power Couple on Instagram

In an era where breakups happen so casually, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh remain a shining example of timeless love. While many couples today choose instant peace over resolving differences, this beloved Bollywood duo continues to prove that true love knows no boundaries. Married for over 13 years, Riteish and Genelia never shy away from showcasing their affection on social media—whether it’s through their goofy videos or heartwarming romantic posts, they set major couple goals for every committed partner out there. However, social media spares no one. A viral post now claims that the couple, already proud parents to two adorable sons, are expecting their third child. Riteish Deshmukh Calls Wife Genelia D’Souza’s 'Sitaare Zameen Par' ‘Best Film of the Year’ (See Post).

A recent post on Instagram is causing concern among Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's fans. The post shows Riteish Deshmukh posing with his wife while holding her baby bump. The photo appears to be from a maternity photoshoot.

Viral Instagram Post of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh

The Instagram post has been widely circulated with claims that Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are expecting their third child, leaving fans both happy and concerned. Some users congratulated the couple and hoped they would welcome a baby girl. Only a few fans pointed out that the photo is not recent and is from 2016. However, many remained convinced that the couple is indeed expecting.

Are Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh Expecting? The Truth

One of the key things we urge social media users to do is verify information before rushing to share it or comment on it. In a time when Artificial Intelligence dominates everything, blindly believing what you see and assuming it’s legitimate can be a huge mistake.

Why are we saying this? Well, we first checked the Instagram picture in question to see if it could be AI-generated. However, we couldn’t find anything suspicious about the picture. Once we confirmed that, we then checked the account where it was shared. The username of the handle was @riteish, and it had over 2.2 million followers. However, the account was not verified, meaning it didn’t have a blue tick. This indicated that the handle could either be a fan page or an account attempting to impersonate the actor.

Conclusion

The viral Instagram post shared on the handle @riteish is indeed real, but does not confirm their third pregnancy. The monochromatic photo in question was shared by the couple during their second pregnancy, before they welcomed their younger son, Rahyl. Most users seemed convinced by the viral post because this handle has the same profile picture as Riteish's official account, which naturally led many to believe it was genuine. The post also has almost 80k likes, indicating that many people fell for the misinformation. Riteish Deshmukh's official Instagram handle is @riteishd.

The Confusion

We must always verify facts before sharing, especially when it involves something as sensitive as pregnancy and concerns popular public figures like Riteish and Genelia. Fact Check: Is Aamir Khan in Trouble? Why Did 25 Police Officers Visit ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Actor’s Bandra Residence in Mumbai? LatestLY Exclusive.

Riteish and Genelia’s Work Front

Riteish Deshmukh, who was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5 is now gearing up for his most ambitious project yet - Raja Shivaji, a historical epic where he portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He also has Masti 4 and Dhamaal 4. Genelia Deshmukh, on the other hand, starred in Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par recently. The power couple who got married in 2013 welcomed their first child, Riaan, in November 2014, followed by their second son, Rahyl, in June 2016.

Fact check

Claim : Viral Instagram post sparks speculations about Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's third pregnancy. Conclusion : That’s indeed the couple in the viral post, but they are not expecting. The photo in question is from their second pregnancy's photoshoot. Full of Trash Clean

