Justin Bieber has once again grabbed attention after being spotted in New York City. The Baby hitmaker's latest public appearance raised concerns among fans, as his thinner appearance and hollow eyes left them worried about his health and his married life with Hailey Bieber. Justin, one of the biggest names in the pop industry, has appeared strained and worn out on multiple occasions. However, what makes this latest sighting more concerning is the rumoured mounting troubles in his marriage. ‘Sh*t Is Getting Suss Out Here’: Justin Bieber Reveals That ‘Someone Else’ Unfollowed Wife Hailey Bieber From His Instagram Account.

On Wednesday (January 29), Justin Bieber, 30, was spotted in NYC sporting a new hairstyle. The Grammy winner debuted a different yet familiar look, rocking a freshly shaved head and a short beard. For the occasion, JB wore a neon yellow hoodie and baggy beige pants. However, what caught everyone’s attention were his hollow eyes and offbeat appearance, contrary to his usual self. This raised concerns among fans about his physical health and mental well-being, further fueling speculation about his marriage to Hailey Bieber. One fan wrote, “What happened to Justin Bieber?” while another wrote, “Justin Bieber looks so fragile and is kind of unrecognizable!”

Fans Express Concern Over Justin Bieber’s Health

What has happened to Justin Bieber ? pic.twitter.com/nTmWTrSlou — Nandi 💜🤍 (@pallnandi) January 31, 2025

A Fan Wrote -

I wonder how #JustinBieber grew before us and became older than us yet he was younger than us. pic.twitter.com/DLwdYMKSHR — BrunejeiAllan (@BruneJei1) February 1, 2025

We Agree

#justinbieber What's up with Drew He is been facing a lot lately pic.twitter.com/e1TYXNIw7s — Çhrïs (@Chrizyboi_) February 1, 2025

Justin’s latest sighting follows rumours about his marital challenges with his wife, Hailey Bieber. According to sources, “Justin has been struggling for the last couple of years. His behaviour is sometimes unacceptable. She’s put up with a lot.” It was also reported that Hailey’s closest friends had advised her to reflect and make a decision about their future. The couple’s recent social media activity further fueled the rumours, as fans noticed JB unfollowing his wife on Instagram. The singer later claimed that someone else had done it. ‘You’re Not Well, and It’s Okay’: Hailey Bieber Shares Hilarious TikTok Video As She Shuts Down Marriage Trouble Rumours With Justin Bieber.

There are no official statements on the singer's health or marriage troubles—these remain mere speculations.

