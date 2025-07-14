Fact Check: Is Kim Soo Hyun Hospitalised Amid Underage Dating Scandal With Kim Sae Ron? Here’s the Truth Behind K-Drama Star’s Viral Health Update

K-Drama star Kim Soo Hyun has found himself at the centre of a major controversy involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Following the Bloodhounds actress' tragic passing in February 2025, her bereaved family made several allegations and shared multiple photos of the two, claiming they were in a relationship. The scandal gained momentum after they alleged that the relationship began when the actress was still a minor. However, Kim Soo Hyun's agency firmly denied these claims. Amid all the drama and legal proceedings, a picture of Kim Soo Hyun lying in a hospital bed has gone viral. Reports claim that the actor was admitted after suffering a serious leg injury. Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Dating Controversy: ‘Queen of Tears’ Star Files Another Lawsuit Against Garosero YouTube Channel and Late Actress’ Family – Deets Inside.

Kim Soo Hyun Hospitalised Amid Underage Dating Scandal With Kim Sae Ron?

Amid the legal drama surrounding Kim Soo Hyun's underage dating allegations, the Queen of Tears star is now grabbing headlines due to concerns surrounding his health. Reportedly, the K-Drama star has been hospitalised after suffering a serious leg injury. Recently, a Facebook account named Kim Soo Hyun, impersonating the actor, shared a series of pictures of him lying in a hospital bed. The pictures showed him with a plastered leg.

The post was captioned, "To my dearest fans, I wanted to share something personal with you all. I recently had a fall down some stairs and injured my leg. Thankfully, it's not too serious and I am receiving good care at the hospital. Leave me a message. Id love to feel you energy and hear your words while I heal." The post was captioned in a first person angle, to make fans believe that the update was directly coming from the actor.

Screenshot of Post Claiming To Be From Kim Soo Hyun Goes Viral

(Photo Credit: X)

Here’s Why Kim Soo Hyun Is Not Hospitalised and the Health Update Is Fake

While many were initially confused by a viral Facebook post claiming to be from Kim Soo Hyun, it took some time for netizens to realise that it was not the K-drama star's official account but an impersonator. A screenshot of the now-deleted post was later shared by a Kim Soo Hyun fan page on X (formerly Twitter) to alert others about the fake post. The user confirmed that Kim Soo Hyun is healthy and doing well, and clarified that the Facebook post was likely created just for clout.

The user wrote, "Some people will do anything for likes… even lie about someone’s health. To the ones falsely claiming Kim Soo Hyun is in the hospital with broken legs just to gain attention, shame on you. That is beyond low. There are fans who genuinely care, who worry, who pray for his well-being… and here you are exploiting his name for clicks and followers?" The user concluded by writing, "Stop using his name for your clout. Start respecting the man behind the fame." ‘Was I Being Taken Advantage Of?’: Kim Sae Ron Admits Sexual Relationship With Kim Soo Hyun at Age 14; Leaked Audio Reveals Shocking Details.

Kim Soo Hyun Fan Page Clears the Air on Actor’s Viral Health Rumours

Some people will do anything for likes… even lie about someone’s health. 💔 To the ones falsely claiming Kim Soo Hyun is in the hospital with broken legs just to gain attention,shame on you. That is beyond low. There are fans who genuinely care, who worry, who pray for his… pic.twitter.com/zE5BFEw2lR — London For kim soo hyun (@Londonvoting2) July 8, 2025

In fact, to our knowledge, the K-Drama star does not even have a Facebook account. Amid the ongoing dating scandal, between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron, the Crash Landing on You actor's agency GOLDMEDALIST accepted the actors past relationship with the late actress but claimed that they only started dating after she turned an adult. Additional legal disputes followed with Kim Soo Hyun's side announcing lawsuits against those making false allegations.

Fact check

Claim : Is Kim Soo Hyun hospitalised with a serious leg injury amid Kim Sae Ron underage dating controversy? Conclusion : No, Kim Soo Hyun is not hospitalised with any injuries as claimed by a now-deleted post on Facebook. The 'Queen of Tears' star has neither fractured his leg nor was he hospitalised as there no official updates from his agency. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2025 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).