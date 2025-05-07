Sex scandals, dating controversies, and corruption have long plagued the South Korean entertainment industry. However, none of them managed to grab as much attention as Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun's underage dating scandal. In the latest update in the case, Bu Ji Seok, the legal representative of Kim Sae Ron, revealed that they have an audio recording of the late actress where she discussed the details of her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun with an acquaintance. In the freshly released audio, Kim Sae Ron could be heard saying that she first had sex with Kim Soo Hyun when she was in eighth grade and 14 years old. Kim Sae Ron’s Lawyer Bu Ji Seok Accused of Misconduct Over ‘Grooming’ Allegations Involving Kim Soo Hyun Amid Underage Dating Scandal.

Kim Sae Ron Admits to Sleeping With Kim Soo Hyun in New Audio Recording

On Wednesday, May 7, Bu Ji Seok, Kim Sae Ron's legal representative and Garosero Research Institute head Kim Se Ui held a press conference in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. During the press meet, they shared an audio recording of Kim Sae Ron speaking to an acquaintance about her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. According to Koreaboo, in the recording, Kim Sae Ron reconfirmed that she dated the Queen of Tears star when she entered middle school. Their relationship continued till her university years.

Kim Sae Ron

In the audio recording, when the acquaintance questioned Kim Sae Ron about the first time she had sex, the Bloodhounds actress replied, "The first time we did it was when I was in eighth grade, during the winter vacation." When the acquaintance expressed their shock over the revelation, Sae Ron said, "Even then...F***, thinking about it now, should I say that I was being taken advantage of?" She continued, "There aren't many people who know that we dated when I was in middle school, but they all had the same reaction. They saw me as the crazy one, asked why I was letting him get away with it."

Kim Soo Hyun Sent His Intimate Photos With Other People to Kim Sae Ron

Further in the recording, Kim Sae Ron told the acquaintance that Kim Soo Hyun would cheat on her with different women and send intimate pictures with them. "What makes him psycho is that he would show me photos taken while having sex with someone else. But whats eve crazier is that he saved the contact of the idol he slept with as 'seaweed', because she smelled like one", Sae Ron said. Kim Soo Hyun Press Conference About Kim Sae Ron: From Breaking Down, Denying Dating a Minor Kim Sae Ron to Legal Action Against Late Actress’ Family – Check Key Moments (Watch Video).

Kim Sae Ron’s Alleged Leaked Audio

For the unversed, Kim Soo Hyun held a press conference on March 31, during which he addressed the underage dating allegations levelled against him for the first time. A tearful Soo Hyun admitted to dating Kim Sae Ron but insisted that it only happened after she reached the legal age.

