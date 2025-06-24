South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun, best known for his roles in Queen of Tears, Crash Landing on You, and It's Okay to Not Be Okay, found himself embroiled in a major controversy in March 2025. A YouTube channel, Garosero Research Institute, released a video alleging that the K-drama star was in a relationship with actress Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. In one of the most shocking scandals of the country, the dating allegations, followed by legal proceedings, completely derailed Kim Soo Hyun’s career, shadowing everything he had built in just a matter of weeks. In a latest development in the case, the 37-year-old actor has filed a case against Garosero Research Institute and the late actress' family. Not Kim Soo Hyun but Kim Sae Ron Dated a Famous K-Pop Idol in 2018? New Report Raises Questions About Late Actress’ Family’s Claims.

Kim Soo Hyun Files Complaint Against Garosero and Kim Sae Ron’s Family

Amid the ongoing underage dating controversy, Kim Soo Hyun has filed another lawsuit against YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute and the family of late actress Kim Sae Ron. The charges are based on the false accusations made by Garosero head Kim Se Ui and Kim Sae Ron's legal representative, Bu Ji Seok. On June 23, Kim Soo Hyun's legal team at LKB & Partners released a statement confirming that both the actor and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, have filed legal complaints.

Kim Sae Ron’s Instagram Post

Why Did Kim Soo Hyun File the Lawsuit?

This comes after the May 7 press conference hosted by Kim Se Ui. While speaking to reporters, he released a voice recording, which he claimed was sent by Kim Sae Ron and said that the audio footage suggested Kim Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Sae Ron when she was a minor. He also claimed that Kim Soo Hyun's side offered KRW 4 billion (USD 2.91 million) to the whistleblower to obtain the file, and when the offer was turned down, they used force. Did YouTuber Lee Jin Ho Offer KRW 1 Billion to Kim Sae Ron’s Informant in Exchange for Audio Recordings Exposing Kim Soo Hyun?.

Kim Soo Hyun's legal team have rejected these allegations and called them "absurd and baseless." According to Koreaboo, LKB & Partners in their statement, said, "Kim Se Ui and Kim Sae Ron's family went beyond merely spreading false information based on a forged audio file, they even filed a criminal complaint against Kim Soo Hyun, accusing him of false charges and violations of the Child Welfare Act. This is a clear and serious case of false accusation." ‘Was I Being Taken Advantage Of?’: Kim Sae Ron Admits Sexual Relationship With Kim Soo Hyun at Age 14; Leaked Audio Reveals Shocking Details.

The actor had previously filed a KRW 12 billion (USD 8.74 million) lawsuit against the YouTube channel and the late actress' family in a defamation lawsuit.

