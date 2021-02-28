Fake Co-WIN Website Asks Users To Register for COVID-19 Vaccination Using Mobile Number and OTP; PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth

New Delhi, February 28: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that a website named self-registration.preprod.co-vin.in is asking people to register for COVID-19 vaccination using a mobile number and a One Time Password (OTP). The fake website is impersonating the official Co-WIN website and is fooling people by asking them to register on it using the mobile number. The Centre flagged a fake website impersonating as the official Co-Win website. The claim states: "A website 'http://selfregistration.preprod.co-vin.in' is impersonating the official Co-WIN website & is asking users to register for COVID-19 vaccination using mobile number". Fake Message of New COVID-19 Guidelines by ICMR Goes Viral on Social Media, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News.

Co-WIN, a digital platform, was created for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery. This comes just ahead of the second phase of vaccination in which the beneficiaries will be allowed to register themselves for vaccination. The registrations of the next phase of India's COVID-19 vaccination is slated to begin from March 1. People who are eligible for the vaccine in this phase can self-register on the government's portal, Co-Win. COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Available for Rs 4,000–6,000 in India? Fake Health Ministry Website mohfw.xyz Claims To Book an Appointment for Coronavirus Vaccine.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

A website 'https://t.co/OgopT8KLTf' is impersonating the official #CoWIN website & is asking users to register for #COVID19 vaccination using mobile number.#PIBFactCheck: This is a FAKE website. Follow @MoHFW_INDIA for official information related to Covid vaccination drive. pic.twitter.com/Ul4DDCiI4R — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 27, 2021

Such fraudulent attempts have been made several times to tamper with the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination process. Amid the rising instances of circulation of fake news, the government has time and again warned people against such misleading information. People have been asked to check the official websites of the various government ministries to verify any such information.

Fact check

Claim : A website \'http://selfregistration.preprod.co-vin.in\' is impersonating the official #CoWIN website & is asking users to register for #COVID19 vaccination using the mobile number. Conclusion : PIB fcat check states that this is a FAKE website and urged people to follow @MoHFW_INDIA for official information related to COVID-19 vaccination drive.

