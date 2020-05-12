Guwahati Declared as Red Zone? Assam Government Issues Clarification After Fake News Goes Viral, Here's The Truth

Fake news of Guwahati being declared as red zone (Photo Credits: PIB)

Guwahati, May 12: A couple of news portals and channels recently reported that Assam's capital city Guwahati has been declared a red zone by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Since areas in the red zone have various restrictions and very few relaxations in lockdown, the unverified news triggered panic among residents of Guwahati. Subsequently, a clarification was issued and the government said reports suggesting Guwahati has been declared a red zone are a fake news. Central Government Employees to Face Salary Cut? Finance Ministry, Jitendra Singh Term Report Suggesting Pay Deduction Fake News.

In a tweet, Press Information Bureau (PIB) of Assam clarified that Guwahati is not under the red zone. It also said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare categorises districts, not cities, in red, orange and green zones based on the number of coronavirus cases in each district. Notably, no district in Assam has been declared as a red zone. Jammu & Kashmir Students in Delhi Told to Arrange Buses by Themselves to Return Home? PIB Fact Check Finds News to be Fake.

No, Guwahati Has Not Been Declared as Red Zone:

Social media platforms are flooded with fake news and misinformation around coronavirus. Readers are advised not to believe everything that they receive on WhatsApp and see on Facebook and Twitter. To catch verified updates on the coronavirus outbreak, check the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - mohfw.gov.in - or visit LatestLY.com.