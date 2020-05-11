Jammu & Kashmir Students in Delhi Told to Arrange Buses by Themselves to Return Home? PIB Fact Check Finds News to be Fake

PIB Fact Check busts fake news | (Photo Credits: Twitter/PIBFactCheck)

Srinagar, May 11: A day after an English news portal reported that Jammu & Kashmir students in Delhi were asked to arrange for return-commutation themselves, a fact-check found the report to be false. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Twitter called out the portal for spreading fake news amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Religion-Based Mapping of COVID-19 Patients? Health Ministry Dismisses Fake News, Calls It 'Baseless, Incorrect and Irresponsible'.

The report was published by Daily Excelsior - a portal which focuses on news related to J&K. The report claimed that over 1,800 students from the frontier union territory, who are stranded in Delhi since the imposition of lockdown, have been asked to arrange for their own commutation by the authorities.

The students belong to Jamia Hamdard, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia, as per the report. The news quoted students who claimed that they are virtually left with no options, as arranging buses by themselves amid the lockdown is not possible.

The Twitter handle of 'PIB Fact Check' claimed that an inquiry was conducted into the matter and it was found that the administration did not ask the students to arrange for their own commutation.

Claim: News Portal https://t.co/fEyBjwxItu reports J&K students "stranded" in Delhi due to #Lockdown were told to arrange buses for themselves by college administration#PIBFactCheck: Incorrect. University admin has not asked students to leave/arrange their own transport pic.twitter.com/uxN4JfW4SJ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 11, 2020

The students from J&K along with other parts of the nation, enrolled in universities and colleges in Delhi and other metros, were left stranded since March 25 when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to contain the transmission of novel coronavirus.

