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New Delhi, May 3: The government on Sunday dismissed as "misleading" a viral social media post that claimed India was facing a severe power crisis and potential grid failures due to coal shortages, asserting that the country’s power system remains stable and fully capable of meeting demand. The clarification came from the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit, which said that the claims being circulated online were aimed at creating unnecessary panic among the public.

According to official data, the maximum peak power demand recorded on May 2, 2026, stood at 229 GW, and this demand was fully met without any shortfall. The authorities emphasised that there has been no disruption in electricity supply across the country. India Has Only 5 Days of Strategic Oil Reserves? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim.

PIB Fact Check Debunks ‘Misleading’ Power Crisis Claims

A post circulating on social media platforms claims that India is facing a severe power crisis and grid failures due to coal shortages. ⚠️ These claims are #Misleading & aim to create unnecessary panic. ✅The maximum peak demand on 02 May 2026 was 229 GW and was met completely,… pic.twitter.com/4z2RdvAxMN — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 3, 2026

The PIB further stated that the total coal stock available with thermal power plants is currently 53.702 million tonnes, which is sufficient to meet operational requirements. The government has consistently maintained that coal supplies are being closely monitored and managed to ensure uninterrupted power generation.

Refuting concerns over grid instability, the PIB said that power availability in the country remains adequate, and that grid operations, including distribution, are being handled in accordance with well-established protocols. It added that robust planning and coordination among various stakeholders have ensured smooth functioning even during periods of high demand. Is PM Narendra Modi Promoting a Scheme Offering INR 2 Lakh on an INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Says Viral Video Is Digitally Altered.

The statement also addressed claims about grid frequency fluctuations, noting that existing frequency control defence mechanisms provide sufficient operational margins to maintain secure grid operations. These systems are designed to automatically stabilise the grid and prevent cascading failures or blackouts.

India typically witnesses a surge in electricity demand during the summer months due to the increased use of cooling appliances. However, the government said that it has taken proactive measures, including advance fuel stocking and capacity planning, to handle seasonal spikes efficiently.

Officials urged citizens to rely only on verified information and to avoid sharing unsubstantiated claims that could lead to confusion or panic.

The PIB Fact Check unit has also encouraged people to report any misleading content related to the government through its official WhatsApp number, +91 8799711259, and email, factcheck@pib.gov.in, as part of efforts to curb the spread of misinformation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).