The Central Government of India has officially published the list of gazetted holidays for the year 2025, offering clarity on when government offices across the country will remain closed. This annual list serves as a vital reference for public offices, private companies, and individuals to plan their schedules for the upcoming year. Gazetted holidays are official holidays that all government institutions are required to observe. These holidays commemorate significant national, cultural, or religious events and are observed nationwide. On the other hand, restricted holidays are optional, allowing employees to choose based on personal preference, religious significance, or cultural importance. The availability and observance of restricted holidays may differ depending on the region or the specific organization's policy.

Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar

Here is the official list of gazetted holidays for Central Government Offices in India for 2025:

Republic Day: 26-January, Sunday

Maha Shivaratri: 26 February, Wednesday

Holi: 14 March, Friday

Id-ul-Fitr: 31 March, Monday

Mahavir Jayanti: 10 April, Thursday

Good Friday: 18 April, Friday

Buddha Purnima: 12 May, Monday

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid): 7 June, Saturday

Muharram: 6 July, Sunday

Independence Day: 15 August Friday

Janmashtami: 16 August, Saturday

Milad-un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad): 5 September, Friday

Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday: 2 October, Thursday

Dussehra: 2 October, Thursday

Diwali (Deepavali): 20 October, Monday

Guru Nanak’s Birthday: 5 November, Wednesday

Christmas Day: 25 December, Thursday

Restricted Holidays 2025

In addition to the gazetted holidays, employees can choose up to two restricted holidays from the following list:

New Year’s Day: 1 January, Wednesday

Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday: 6 January, Monday

Makar Sankranti / Magha Bihu / Pongal 14: January, Tuesday

Basant Panchami: 2 February, Sunday

Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday: 12 February, Wednesday

Shivaji Jayanti: 19 February, Wednesday

Birthday of Swami Dayananda Saraswati: 23 February, Sunday

Holika Dahan: 13 March, Thursday

Dolyatra: 14 March, Friday

Ram Navami: 16 April, Sunday

Janmashtami (Smarta): August Friday

Ganesh Chaturthi / Vinayaka Chaturthi: 27 August, Wednesday

Onam or Thiruonam: 5 September, Friday

Dussehra (Saptami): 29 September, Monday

Dussehra (Mahashtami): 30 September, Tuesday

Dussehra (Mahanavmi): 1 October, Wednesday

Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday: 7 October, Tuesday

Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chouth): 10 October, Friday

Naraka Chaturdasi: 20 October, Monday

Govardhan Puja: 22 October Wednesday

Bhai Dooj: 23 October, Thursday

Pratihar Shashthi / Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja): 28 October, Tuesday

Guru Teg Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day: 24 November, Monday

Christmas Eve: 24 December, Wednesday

The gazetted holidays listed above highlight the diverse cultural, religious, and national observances in India. They serve as a valuable tool for planning, ensuring that public and private sector employees alike can observe these important occasions with respect.

