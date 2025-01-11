The Central Government of India has officially published the list of gazetted holidays for the year 2025, offering clarity on when government offices across the country will remain closed. This annual list serves as a vital reference for public offices, private companies, and individuals to plan their schedules for the upcoming year. Gazetted holidays are official holidays that all government institutions are required to observe. These holidays commemorate significant national, cultural, or religious events and are observed nationwide. On the other hand, restricted holidays are optional, allowing employees to choose based on personal preference, religious significance, or cultural importance. The availability and observance of restricted holidays may differ depending on the region or the specific organization’s policy. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know the Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.
Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar
Here is the official list of gazetted holidays for Central Government Offices in India for 2025:
- Republic Day: 26-January, Sunday
- Maha Shivaratri: 26 February, Wednesday
- Holi: 14 March, Friday
- Id-ul-Fitr: 31 March, Monday
- Mahavir Jayanti: 10 April, Thursday
- Good Friday: 18 April, Friday
- Buddha Purnima: 12 May, Monday
- Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid): 7 June, Saturday
- Muharram: 6 July, Sunday
- Independence Day: 15 August Friday
- Janmashtami: 16 August, Saturday
- Milad-un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad): 5 September, Friday
- Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday: 2 October, Thursday
- Dussehra: 2 October, Thursday
- Diwali (Deepavali): 20 October, Monday
- Guru Nanak’s Birthday: 5 November, Wednesday
- Christmas Day: 25 December, Thursday
Restricted Holidays 2025
In addition to the gazetted holidays, employees can choose up to two restricted holidays from the following list:
- New Year’s Day: 1 January, Wednesday
- Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday: 6 January, Monday
- Makar Sankranti / Magha Bihu / Pongal 14: January, Tuesday
- Basant Panchami: 2 February, Sunday
- Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday: 12 February, Wednesday
- Shivaji Jayanti: 19 February, Wednesday
- Birthday of Swami Dayananda Saraswati: 23 February, Sunday
- Holika Dahan: 13 March, Thursday
- Dolyatra: 14 March, Friday
- Ram Navami: 16 April, Sunday
- Janmashtami (Smarta): August Friday
- Ganesh Chaturthi / Vinayaka Chaturthi: 27 August, Wednesday
- Onam or Thiruonam: 5 September, Friday
- Dussehra (Saptami): 29 September, Monday
- Dussehra (Mahashtami): 30 September, Tuesday
- Dussehra (Mahanavmi): 1 October, Wednesday
- Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday: 7 October, Tuesday
- Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chouth): 10 October, Friday
- Naraka Chaturdasi: 20 October, Monday
- Govardhan Puja: 22 October Wednesday
- Bhai Dooj: 23 October, Thursday
- Pratihar Shashthi / Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja): 28 October, Tuesday
- Guru Teg Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day: 24 November, Monday
- Christmas Eve: 24 December, Wednesday
The gazetted holidays listed above highlight the diverse cultural, religious, and national observances in India. They serve as a valuable tool for planning, ensuring that public and private sector employees alike can observe these important occasions with respect.
