Is ‘Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video’ Real or Fake? Fact Check of Viral Clip Falsely Claiming Killer Whale Attacked and Killed Marine Trainer

Mumbai, August 11: A shocking video claiming that a marine trainer named Jessica Radcliffe was attacked and killed by an orca (Killer Whale) has gone viral on social media. However, it turns out that the Jessica Radcliffe orca attack video story is completely fake.

The viral video purportedly shows that the 23-year-old trainer, identified as Jessica Radcliffe, was mauled by an orca (Killer Whale) during a live performance, with one version even claiming the orca was triggered after her menstrual blood mixed with the water. Some posts further suggest she was rescued by staff but died 10 minutes later. Was a Megalodon Found on Australia Beach? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

Fake Video Claiming Jessica Radcliffe Killed by Orca Goes Viral

(Photo Credits: X)

Fact Check: Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video is Fake

The claim is found to be a fake as there is no credible evidence to support it. No marine park statements, obituaries, occupational safety reports, or news coverage exist for a person named Jessica Radcliffe. Investigations by Vocal Media, The Star (Kenya), and Hindustan Times found the video footage and images to be AI-generated. The so-called attack visuals use fabricated scenes, manipulated audience sounds, and misleading captions to create a false narrative. The “Jessica Radcliffe” identity itself appears to be entirely fictional.

Experts also dismissed the “menstrual blood” theory as baseless. According to NOAA Fisheries, orcas are apex predators, but there is no scientific evidence linking menstrual cycles to aggression. Did Clouds Fall From the Sky in Uttar Pradesh's Katka Village? Know Truth As Viral Video Showing Large Pieces of Foam Goes Viral With Fake Claim.

Documented Orca Attacks

While the Jessica Radcliffe story is fake, there have been incidents of orca attacks in the past. In February 2010, SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau was killed by an orca named Tilikum during a performance.

In September 2023, a man was killed and another was hospitalised in Australia after an orca hit and flipped their small boat during a fishing trip. The incident occurred in the waters off La Perouse, about 14km (nine miles) southeast of Sydney.

Fact check

Claim : Marine Trainer Jessica Radcliffe Was Attacked and Killed by an Orca (Killer Whale). Conclusion : The Video Turns Out To Be Fake As There Is No Credible Evidence To Support It. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2025 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).