Did You Get an SMS To Update Your Address To Receive a Package From India Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message

Mumbai, August 19: Have you received a suspicious SMS claiming your India Post package has arrived and asking you to update your address within 24 hours? Many users recently reported receiving messages claiming, "India Post: Your package has arrived at the warehouse and we attempted delivery twice but were unable due to incomplete address information. Please update your address details within 48 hrs; otherwise, your package will be returned."

Creating a sense of urgency, the message further reads, "Please update address in the link: https://indiapost-gov-in.one/index. After the update is completed we will re-deliver within 24 hours, India Post!" The message appears urgent, prompting recipients to click the link and provide personal information, raising concerns about its authenticity. However, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit debunked this message as fake. Is WhatsApp Allowing Meta AI To Read Your Group Chats? Fake News About Advanced Chat Privacy Feature Goes Viral, Here’s What It Actually Does.

PIB Flags Fake Package Message

Have you also received an SMS stating that your package has arrived at the warehouse, further asking you to update your address details within 24 hours to avoid the package being returned❓#PIBFactCheck ✅Beware! This message is #Fake ✅India Post never sends such messages… pic.twitter.com/7dIXQjvrsy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 19, 2025

Taking to their official X account, PIB noted that India Post never sends such messages asking customers to update their address details via links for re-delivery. Any such communication requesting personal information or directing users to a suspicious link is fraudulent and should be ignored immediately. Fact Check: Did S Badrinath Say Ruturaj Gaikwad Should Be India Captain In ODI World Cup 2027 If Rohit Sharma Retires? Here's The Truth.

In conclusion, users are strongly advised not to click on any links provided in such messages. Sharing personal details or login credentials through these links could lead to identity theft or financial loss. Always verify messages with the official India Post website or customer care before taking any action.

Fact check

Claim : Many users received an SMS stating their package is at the India Post warehouse and asking them to update their address via a link to avoid it being returned. Conclusion : PIB fact check confirms the message is fake, and India Post never asks customers to update their address through SMS links. Full of Trash Clean

