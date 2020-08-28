'Islam Zindabad' Video Shared by Tarek Fatah is Not From Kolkata, Here's The Truth Behind Claims Accusing Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal Govt

Mumbai, August 28: A video clip was being widely shared on social media where a group of Muslim men can be seen gathered on the streets and chants of 'Islam Zindabad' can be heard blaring in the background. The clip went viral after Tarek Fatah, a Pakistani-Canadian journalist, an author shared on Twitter with the message 'This is not Karachi, Kashmir or Kerala. No, this chant of “Islam Zindabad” is being raised in Kolkata, the capital city of Mamata Banerjee-ruled WestBengal'.

However, on a close look, it can be seen that the procession is not from the streets of West Bengal. Latestly did a fact check and found that the video clip is from the streets of Bangladesh and not West Bengal. Bangladesh flag, as well as policemen in uniform from the country, can be seen in the video. So, while the incident looks true, but the claim that the video is from Kolkata is false. Islamic Studies Part of UPSC Syllabus? IPS Association Refutes Fake News Going Viral on Social Media After Sudarshan News Report; Check Complete Syllabus.

Here's the tweet by Tarek Fatah:

This is not Karachi, Kashmir or Kerala. No, this chant of “Islam Zindabad” is being raised in Kolkata, capital city of #MamataBanerjee-ruled #WestBengal ! pic.twitter.com/IM6KSCrrVv — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) August 28, 2020

Few Twitterati also pointed out to Tarek Fatah that video is from Bangladesh:

This is not the first time that Tarek Fatah has shared a fake video. Around two weeks back, he had shared another fake video clipping with a claim that Pakistani's uprooting trees in order to better the practice of "killing infidel kaafirs". The claim made in the video was false.

Fact check

Claim : The video claims with the message 'This is not Karachi, Kashmir or Kerala. No, this chant of “Islam Zindabad” is being raised in Kolkata, the capital city of Mamata Banerjee-ruled WestBengal' Conclusion : The video claim is false. It is not from the streets of Kolkata, but from Bangladesh Full of Trash Clean

