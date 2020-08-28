Islamic Studies Included As Subject in UPSC? IPS Association Refutes Fake News Going Viral on Social Media After Sudarshan News Channel's Video Clip; Check Complete Syllabus

New Delhi, August 28: Recently, several fake news are doing rounds on social media, creating panic are disturbing communal harmony in the country. One such fake news claimed that Islamic studies has been included as a subject in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Netizens are sharing this fake news and raising questions about the inclusion of Islamic studies in the UPSC syllabus after the video clip of Sudarshan News. However, the IPS Association denied this fake news.

The news channel's editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke shared the teaser of the show which is going to telecast on August 28. He also used words like "UPSC Jihad" in the teaser. Fact Check: Govt Planning to Engage 3,000 Beggars to Sing Songs of Modi Govt’s Success in Trains? PIB Reveals Truth Behind the Fake Viral Post.

Here is The Tweet of Suresh Chavhanke:

Soon after, the misinformation went viral, and right-wing people started slamming the government, IPS association denied the news. It tweeted, “A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV. We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism.” Several IPS officers, including Arun Bothra, also came forward and refuted the fake news. Schools Will Remain Closed Until December 2020? Fake Information Being Circulated on Social Media, No Official Announcement From Central Government So Far.

Tweet by IPS Association:

A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV. We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism. — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) August 27, 2020

Arun Bothra, tweeted, “If the UPSC was so compromised poor & middle class people like me would not have been in IAS & IPS. This is an utterly shameful & dangerous attempt to divide the civil services on religious lines. As civil servants we all have only one identity - Indians.” In another tweet, he said, “I can explain provided you show me Islamic Studies in the syllabus of UPSC. Do come back. Am waiting.”

Tweet by Arun Bothra:

If the UPSC was so compromised poor & middle class people like me would not have been in IAS & IPS. This is an utterly shameful & dangerous attempt to divide the civil services on religious lines. As civil servants we all have only one identity - Indians. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/UmXgCgn68A — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) August 27, 2020

Even on the official website of the UPSC, there is no mention of Islamic studies in the list of subjects of civil services exams. Here is the list of subjects of the UPSC. It proved that the news that is being spread on social media of inclusion of Islamic studies as one of the subjects of the UPSC is fake and does not hold any ground. . LatestLY advises readers not to believe any of these fake news.

Claim : Islamic studies included in UPSC. Conclusion : The news doing rounds on social media that Islamic studies have become part of UPSC syllabus is fake. Full of Trash Clean

