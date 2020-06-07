New Facebook Rule Allows FB to Use Your Photos? Here's the Fact Check About the Viral Warning Post That Says Your Personal Data Will Become Public from Tomorrow

New Facebook Rule Allows FB to Use Your Photos (Photo Credits: Facebook)

It is 2020 and people are still sharing the "new Facebook rule" that often begins with "Don't forget tomorrow starts the new Facebook..." posts! Yes, you may have seen your friends or family members share a long "warning" post on Facebook that says that Facebook will be able to use your photos from tomorrow, putting your private security at stake. These messages attempt to scare people saying that from the next day your pictures can be used by the social media platform. Fact Check: Instagram Update Notifies You of Who’s Taken a Screenshot of Your Story, Post and Shared Through DM? Know Truth About This Claim.

The message also offers a solution and asks you to copy and paste a simple message that reads like a notice that "denies" Facebook the rights to use your pictures. These messages also say that your pictures can be used "in court cases in litigation against you". The whole content seems very believable while offering people a harmless solution that only includes resharing the post. Let's try to get to the end of it if this is actually true but before that here's a sample of what exactly the viral "warning message" on Facebook reads:

"Don’t forget tomorrow starts the new Facebook rule where they can use your photos. Don't forget Deadline today!!! It can be used in court cases in litigation against you. Everything you've ever posted becomes public from today Even messages that have been deleted or the photos not allowed. It costs nothing for a simple copy and paste, better safe than sorry. Channel 13 News talked about the change in Facebook's privacy policy. I do not give Facebook or any entities associated with Facebook permission to use my pictures, information, messages or posts, both past and future."

It further reads out, "With this statement, I give notice to Facebook it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take any other action against me based on this profile and/or its contents. The content of this profile is private and confidential information. The violation of privacy can be punished by law (UCC 1-308- 1 1 308-103 and the Rome Statute. NOTE: Facebook is now a public entity. All members must post a note like this. If you prefer, you can copy and paste this version. If you do not publish a statement at least once it will be tacitly allowing the use of your photos, as well as the information contained in the profile status updates. FACEBOOK DOES NOT HAVE MY PERMISSION TO SHARE PHOTOS OR MESSAGES."

While there are other versions too but they all more or less say what the message above reads. But will Facebook get the rights of your picture and can you prevent Facebook from using your pictures against you? Let's figure out

Can Facebook Use Your Photos?

First of all, there are certain rules and regulation that Facebook, a public social media platform has to abide. Misusing your pictures is definitely not one of them. Facebook Help Team has many times helped people with this scam message. They always ask you to report such message as and when you see them. Also, when you sign up on Facebook, you do agree to certain legal terms and conditions. Your privacy policies depend on the privacy settings that you choose. You can modify your privacy settings at any time. This message is a hoax and you own your content, be it your photos or videos. Facebook neither owns your content, nor can they make your content public. You can check Facebook's safety guidelines here.

Here's What Facebook Has To Say In Their Help Community Centre:

Can a Mere Notice On Your Facebook Status Stop The Apparent Misuse of Your Pictures?

Also, if we believe for a second that the message is true (which it is not) how can a simple "notice" on your status help solve the case of misuse of your photos? Facebook acts as a medium you can use, share and distribute your content BUT according to the privacy settings you set. Facebook doesn't have any control over your content. Moreover, posting a statement on your status has no legal effect nor does it change Facebook's privacy policies.

Facebook works on the terms and conditions to which you agreed with and by existing copyright law. Therefore if you ever see such a message remember that it is a hoax. Report it immediately and try to find out the source of such messages.

