Scam Alert! SMS Claiming Your Bank Account Has Been Credited With Rs 2,67,000 Under ‘Govt Yojana’ Is Fake! Here’s the Truth

New Delhi, August 26: An SMS is being sent to people claiming that the government has credited Rs 2,67,000 into their bank accounts. People have been receiving an SMS that claims that the whopping amount has been credited to their bank accounts under the scheme of the government named' Govt Yojana. The message that people have been receiving on their mobile phones says, "Dear Customer, your A/C***7865 credited for Rs Rs 2,67,000 under Govt Yojana". The SMS also has a link with it, urging people to click on it. Fact Check: Viral Image Showing Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Elder Brother Repairing Umbrella is Fake, Know The Truth Here.

If you have also received the same message, it must be noted that it is a FAKE message that is being sent to fool people and no money is being credited by the government into any bank account. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the claim is completely fake and baseless. Taking to Twitter, the fact check revealed that the message with the fake claim is totally misleading people. The fact check issued a clarification saying that the Government of India is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message.

Here's the PIB Fact Check:

Did you also receive a message claiming that your bank account has been credited with Rs 2,67,000 under 'Govt Yojana'? BEWARE! ▶️This Message is #FAKE! ▶️Government of India is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/lFYHRozsKn — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 26, 2021

This is not the first time that such fake news is being circulated on social media. There have been many incidences in the past too, where people have fallen prey to such misinformation. The government has time and again warned people against such false news. People have been cautioned against such misinformation spreading on social media.

Fact check

Claim : A message claims that your bank account has been credited with Rs 2,67,000 under \'Govt Yojana\'. Conclusion : This Message is Fake. The Government of India is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message. Full of Trash Clean

