WhatsApp Post Showing Government's Plan For Easing Out Lockdown Restrictions in 5 Phases is Fake, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth

Police checking vehicles during lockdown (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 12: A post is being widely circulated on WhatsApp, suggesting that the government has planned to ease restrictions during the lockdown in India in five phases starting from May 18. The viral WhatsApp post claimed that the government will lift certain restrictions during the ongoing lockdown for three weeks. On completion of three weeks, if coronavirus cases don't' surge, more restrictions will be withdrawn in the second phase. Central Government Employees to Face Salary Cut? Finance Ministry, Jitendra Singh Term Report Suggesting Pay Deduction Fake News.

However, if COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the post claimed, the country or area will revert to the restrictions set out in the previous phase. While the first phase of lifting restrictions will begin from May 18, the final phase will begin on August 10 and will continue for three weeks, according to the WhatsApp post. The PIB Fact Check, however, said the viral post is nothing but fake news and no such plan has been made by the government. WhatsApp Message Offering COVID-19 Recharge For Free Internet During Lockdown is Fake, Says PIB Fact Check.

"A so-called 3-week, 5-phase "roadmap", purportedly made by the Government, to ease #COVID19India restrictions is being circulated on Whatsapp. This is fake news. This roadmap is not made by our Government, but by that of some other country," read a tweet by PIB Fact Check.

PIB Fact Check on WhatsApp Post Showing Government's Plan For Easing Out Lockdown Restrictions:

Claim: A so-called 3-week, 5-phase "roadmap", purportedly made by the Government, to ease #COVID19India restrictions is being circulated on Whatsapp.#PIBFactCheck: #Fake news.This roadmap is not made by our Government, but by that of some other country pic.twitter.com/20duABJP9V — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 12, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, starting from March 25, to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown, which was supposed on end on April 14, was then extended till May 3. Two days before the lockdown was to end, another extension was announced till May 17. This time, a number of relaxations were also announced.