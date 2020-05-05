WhatsApp Message Offering COVID-19 Recharge For Free Internet During Lockdown in Fake, Says PIB Fact Check

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

New Delhi, May 5: A message claiming all telecommunication companies have decided to give free internet so that people can work from home during the coronavirus lockdown, is going viral on social media platforms, especially on WhatsApp. The viral message also contains a link and claimed that "COVID-19 recharge offer" is available till May 17 when the nationwide lockdown is supposed to end. Ratan Tata Again Calls Out Fake News as Rumour Mongers Quote Him as Saying That '2020 Is Year to Survive, Not to Make Profit'.

"Since the lockdown has been extended till May 17 because of the coronavirus outbreak, all mobile companies have announced free internet for their users so that people can work from home," read the message which is in Hindi. It further asked receivers to click on the link mentioned in the post to get free internet. The PIB Fact Check, however, has termed the viral message fake, adding that the link is also not of the genuine website. Viral Audio Clip Claiming Vegetable Vendors Are Spreading Coronavirus by Licking, Spitting on Items is Fake.

PIB Does Fact-Check on WhatsApp Message Offering COVID-19 Free Recharge For Free Internet:

दावा: एक व्हाट्सऐप मैसेज का दावा है कि कोरोना महामारी के कारण 17 मई 2020 तक लॉकडाउन की वजह से मोबाइल कंपनियों नें सभी मोबाइल यूजर्स को फ्री इन्टरनेट देने का ऐलान किया है|#PIBFactcheck:यह दावा बिलकुल झूठा है और दिया गया लिंक फर्जी है| दूरसंचार विभाग ने ऐसा कोई ऐलान नहीं किया है| pic.twitter.com/gVEiIIqCgx — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 5, 2020

"The claim made in the viral message is false and the link also fake. The telecommunication department has not issued any such order," read a tweet by the PIB Fact Check. Social media platforms are flooded with fake news and misinformation around coronavirus. Readers are advised not to believe everything that they receive on WhatsApp and see on Facebook and Twitter.

To catch verified updates on the coronavirus outbreak, check the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - - or visit .