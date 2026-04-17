In a day marked by intense political friction, women Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) staged a massive protest outside the Parliament building on Friday. The demonstration followed the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which sought to tweak the women’s quota law for implementation by 2029. The protest was specifically directed at the Congress party and the broader INDIA bloc. Protesters accused the opposition of "betraying the women of India" after the bill failed to secure the mandatory two-thirds majority required for a constitutional amendment.

The legislative showdown occurred during a special sitting of the Lok Sabha. While 298 members voted in favor of the bill, 230 voted against it. Despite having a majority, the NDA fell short of the 360-vote threshold needed for the amendment to pass. The bill aimed to operationalize the 33% reservation in legislatures by linking it to a fresh delimitation exercise. Women’s Reservation Bill Defeated in Lok Sabha: NDA Fails To Secure Two-Thirds Majority Amid Intense Debate.

The opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi, argued that the bill was less about women’s empowerment and more about "altering the country’s electoral map." Critics expressed concerns that the proposed delimitation could reduce the political representation of southern and northeastern states. Lok Sabha Votes Against Constitution Amendment Bill To Implement Women’s Reservation From 2029 General Elections.

NDA Women MPs Launch Massive Protest at Parliament

VIDEO | Delhi: NDA women MPs stage a protest outside Parliament against the Congress after the Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak the women’s quota law is defeated in the Lok Sabha following a division of votes. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/nEIeoEoaqc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 17, 2026

Following the defeat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed disappointment, stating the government would not proceed with the related Delimitation Bill for now. NDA women MPs, holding placards and raising slogans, vowed to take the "anti-women" message to the public, signaling a deepening rift ahead of the next electoral cycle.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2026 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).