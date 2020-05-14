Faisu Khan Responds to Carry Minati’s Accusations in Instagram Post, Says He Didn’t Make Calls or Threats After YouTube vs Tiktok Roast Video Went Viral

Faisu Khan and Carry Minati (Photo Credits: Instagram)

You all know the latest drama between YouTube and TikTok that has taken all over the internet. Ajey Nagar, famously known as Carry Minati released a video, a few days ago roasting TikTokers and it went hard! The clip came in as a response to TikToker Amir Siddique who bashed YouTubers for making fun of the video-sharing app, TikTok. Amir’s IGTV video, which was soon taken down, did not go well with Carry. And he released a 13-minute roast YouTube video, which broke the internet. The YouTube vs TikTok’s controversy now took a new turn. After his video went viral, Carry accused Faisu Khan, a TikTok user that he has been threatening him. Khan in response denied all such allegations and posted a lengthy note on his Instagram page. Amir Siddiqui's Reply To Carry Minati's YouTube Vs TikTok Roast Video Gets Trolled With Funny Memes! Netizens Make Jokes on Spelling Mistake in His Campaign #AmirAgainstCyberBullying.

Faisal Shaikh, who goes by the name Faisu Khan, is a popular TikTok sensation. Taking to his Instagram, the TikToker revealed about the hate he was getting after Carry’s viral YouTube video. He further stated that he never wanted to hurt anyone, yet he was somehow being dragged into this for no reason. He clarified that he never called or even hired anyone to make phone calls either. Khan went on giving reference to his previous controversy when he was blocked temporarily from TikTok. It occurred last year, when an FIR was reportedly launched against him and his TikTok colleagues, accusing them of hate speech. He ended the note saying, it is okay if we cannot spread positivity, but we should never use the social media platforms to spread hatred. Did You Know Carry Minati Is on TikTok? YouTuber Enjoys Official Account on the Video-Sharing App, Check Out What’s on His Profile.

Here's Faisu's Instagram Post:

Meanwhile, Amir Siddiqui, in response to Carry’s latest YouTube video, started a campaign against Cyber Bullying. However, it did not work entirely in his favour, as he committed spelling mistakes in his video. He later deleted it and re-uploaded the same correcting the video. His blunder attracted memers to make jokes on him.