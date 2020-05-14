Amir Siddiqui's Reply To Carry Minati's YouTube Vs TikTok Roast Video Gets Trolled With Funny Memes! Netizens Make Jokes on Spelling Mistake in His Campaign #AmirAgainstCyberBullying

Amir Siddiqui memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The last week saw much drama on social media space in India when a roast by YouTuber Carry Minati to troll TikTokers like Amir Siddiqui and his gang went viral. While the video broke records by gathering millions of views in just a matter of a few hours, it also gave rise to the funniest memes and jokes on Twitter. Carry Minati in fact, began a meme-fest on social media, some of which memes are still trending today. Now Amir Siddiqui decided to give a reply to Carry Minati and also started a campaign against Cyber Bullying. But it hasn't worked completely in his favour, because netizens were quick to spot some spelling mistakes in his video. Amir deleted the video and reuploaded it which has once again become a point of making jokes and memes on him on social media. Did You Know Carry Minati Is on TikTok? YouTuber Enjoys Official Account on the Video-Sharing App, Check Out What’s on His Profile.

Amir Siddiqui uploaded a video as a response to all roasters on YouTube but then deleted it. While Amir has started a campaign against cyberbullying, he made a mistake in the spelling of 'Against' in his hashtag #AmirAgainstCyberbullying. He has reuploaded the video correcting his errors, but netizens with an eye for detail are not forgiving. In his video, he also admitted to making mistakes because of which he had to delete it and how it attracted more hate. He addressed the concerns of girls getting rape threats after they were roasted by some YouTubers. But he has once again attracted memers to make jokes on him.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Amir Siddiqui:

Amir Be Like...

Amir Siddiqui after deleting the video on YouTube#AmirAgainstCyberBullying pic.twitter.com/fykWT6uuqn — Neerwan (@NeerwanTakes) May 14, 2020

Meme Makers Have Spotted it

Sabko Pata Chala

amir siddiqui upload the same video and also corrected the spelling. pic.twitter.com/j1yGgHYYKa — Raju singh rajput🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Lambuuuuuu) May 14, 2020

Using Carry Minati Memes to Troll Amir

Amir Siddiqui in his recent Youtube video replaced the wrong spelling 'AGANIST' with 'AGAINST' Youtube : pic.twitter.com/J3HlmYfaqT — Riतिकism:-) (@memenism20) May 14, 2020

Meanwhile Carry Minati...

Oops

Amir siddiqui right now pic.twitter.com/9Xy6AKdvNQ — Annyk (@Annykworlwide) May 14, 2020

Hahaha

Moscow University to Amir Siddiqui * pic.twitter.com/3pebloQcAr — resham~💞 (@crazykudi22) May 14, 2020

In case, you haven't seen Amir Siddiqui's Video Yet, Check it here:

Clearly, the idea of deleting a video and reuploading it has not favoured Amir Siddiqui at all. And a spelling mistake after being passed out from Moscow university only gives more fodder for people to make jokes. While he raises concern about an important issue, it remains to be seen if Carry Minati now has a response to it.