Did You Know Carry Minati Is on TikTok? YouTuber Enjoys Official Account on the Video-Sharing App, Check Out What’s on His Profile

YouTuber Carry Minati (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Ajey Nagar, famously known as Carry Minati, is currently an internet sensation. Almost everyone is talking about him. The YouTuber has created quite a stir after he delivered a straight 12-minute, fury-filed roasting to TikTokers, who create cringe-worthy videos. Amassing over 15 million views in a day, Carry Minati’s roast range far and wide, across desi internet users. Thousands of Indians rallied in support of Carry Minati, giving their approval to the roast. #CarryMinatiroast has been trending on Twitter, ever since the video hit the internet. While the war between YouTube and TikTok is on, did you know that Carry Minati is also on the video-sharing platform? Yes, the YouTuber runs an official account, and has over 180,000 followers on TikTok. Check out what is in his profile, in this article below. Carry Minati's YouTube Vs TikTok Videos Gives Rise to #CarryMinati Meme-Fest on Twitter, Check Funny Jokes.

TikTok has become one of the most popular social networking services in India. Although there are some content creators on the platform, who with their creativity have managed to entertain the netizens, others simply make cringe-worthy videos. YouTubers have been using their platforms to reach and roast TikTok stars for quite a while now. But Carry Minati’s YouTube rant took this to another level. Other famous content creators also weighed in on the controversy, and soon, #CarryMinatiroast became a meme format and initiated meme fest on social media. Carry Minati's YouTube vs TikTok Rant Video Roasting Amir Siddiqui Has Gone Viral and Twitterati is Having a Field Day! Check out #CarryMinati Funny Memes and Jokes Trolling TikTokers.

But it was quite surprising to know that Carry Minati, whose video has raged a war between YouTube and TikTok content creators, also run a channel on the video-sharing app. The account is official and has over 180K followers and more than 270K likes on TikTok. The account only has one video that captures a donkey, braying, ‘Hee-Haw,’ with ‘content’ written on the bottom of the clip. He hilariously captioned the video asking viewers to support as it took a lot of ‘hard work’ to make it. Seeing the YouTuber’s latest rant video, we know what he actually meant.

Here's the Video:

Carry Minati is a famous roaster on YouTube with more than 12 million subscribers on the video streaming platform. His real name is Ajey Nagar, and he hails from Faridabad. His videos include roasting, live streams, gaming and more. Carry Minati rose to fame after his epic roast clips about ‘Big Boss,’ Dhinchak Pooja and Deepak Kalal went viral.