The Indian version or rather an alternative to PUBG, the game FAU-G has begun its pre-registration for all users to register themselves and be the first ones to play the game. The announcement of FAU-G garnered great interest after the ban of PUBG. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile India is also coming back and the game's official teaser released earlier this month. Now that nCore Games, the makers of FAU-G have started its pre-registrations, the initial reactions are coming in the form of memes and jokes. The game is however, showing incompatibility with device which has become target of several funny memes and jokes. FAU-G has started trending on Twitter with funny memes and jokes from gamers.

The announcement for FAUG which stands for 'Fearless And United-Guards' was made by Akshay Kumar in September. The multiplayer game was announced as India's replacement for the ban against PUBG, a part of 118 banned Chinese apps. Recently, another 43 Chinese mobile apps were banned by the Indian government. The die-hard gamers are just waiting for their favourite game to be back. So while there is also news about PUBG Mobile coming back with customisations for the Indian players, now FAU-G goes a step ahead with pre-registration. Users were quick to try it out, but were unable to login or download the game as it flashed the incompatibility message. Soon, #FAUG started trending on Twitter with funny memes and jokes. PUBG Mobile India Likely to Be Launched Today, Receives More Pre-Registrations Than FAU-G.

Check Some FAU-G Memes and Jokes:

Gamers After Seeing Incompatibility Message

FAU-G Till PUBG

PUBG Right Now

LOL

FAUG pre registration started on play store.. Meanwhile Pubg thinking about comeback#FAUG #PUBG pic.twitter.com/nihZkMPaz0 — Mohit Singhania♻️ (@doctor_chandler) November 30, 2020

Excited Players Now

I am very exciting to play new game but it shows like 😊 #FAUG pic.twitter.com/ZPXdXLhvuu — 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 💅🏼💄👛👠💃🏻 (@IamNishaKumari) November 30, 2020

PUBG Lovers Now

Well, this is not the first time, the FAU-G has been a target of funny memes online. Right from its announcement to the news of PUBG making a comeback, the Indian version of battle royale game has been a subject of trending memes time and again.

