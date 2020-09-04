It's been two days since Indian government launched popular multiplayer game PUBG and looks like a replacement is already in the works. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced a game called FAU-G which stands for Fearless and United Guards. It will be a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission by PM Modi and the greater benefit will be to contribute to the families of the martyrs. With this announcement we tell you more about this possible replacement to PUBG.

Indian Ministry of Information and Technology banned 118 Chinese mobile applications that included PUBG on September 2. While all gamers were disappointed with the news, they may have a replacement soon. The game FAU-G will be launched by a Bengaluru based gaming publisher and in a way facilitate the Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India movement. The game focuses on sacrifices by our soldiers. Akshay Kumar tweeted the update and also mentioned that 20% of the net revenue will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer foundation. Is JioG Coming Soon After PUBG Banned in India? Know Truth Behind Viral Trend About Reliance Launching New Mobile Game.

Here's The Announcement:

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

What is FAU-G?

FAU-G is a multiplayer game that will be based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces while dealing with enemies on both domestic and foreign threats. The first level of the game will be set against the backdrop of Galwan Valley. The third-person shooting gameplay will be released in subsequent updates. As per the Founder and Chairman of the gaming publisher, Vishal Gondal, in this game the players will get a virtual setting to fight the forces of evil. It will also "positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs."

The game will be made available on both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. It should be in the market by the end of October. So PUBG players you may have to wait a little while until you have a new Indian made game coming up very soon.

