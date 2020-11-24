New Delhi, November 23: The central government on Tuesday banned 43 more Chinese applications in India. The latest list of banned apps includes MangoTV, Alibaba Workbench, Alipay Cashier, Lalamove India, DingTalk, Singol and Happy Fish among others. India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps.

"This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the government said. "The government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that," it added. PUBG, WeChat, Ludo World Banned: Full List of 118 Chinese Apps Banned by Indian Government on September 2, 2020.

List of 43 Apps Blocked by India:

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App

  2. Alibaba Workbench

  3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living

  4. Alipay Cashier

  5. Lalamove India - Delivery App

  6. Drive with Lalamove India

  7. Snack Video

  8. CamCard - Business Card Reader

  9. CamCard - BCR (Western)

  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you

  11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

  12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

  13. WeDate-Dating App

  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

  15. Adore App

  16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App

  17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App

  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles

  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles

  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

  23. Tubit: Live Streams

  24. WeWorkChina

  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

  26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network

  27. Cashier Wallet

  28. MangoTV

  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

  30. WeTV - TV version

  31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More

  32. WeTV Lite

  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

  34. Taobao Live

  35. DingTalk

  36. Identity V

  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

  38. BoxStar (Early Access)

  39. Heroes Evolved

  40. Happy Fish

  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building

  43. Conquista Online II

On June 29, the government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps, including popular video-sharing Chinese application TikTok. On September 2, 118 more apps, including PUBG Mobile Game, were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

