New Delhi, November 23: The central government on Tuesday banned 43 more Chinese applications in India. The latest list of banned apps includes MangoTV, Alibaba Workbench, Alipay Cashier, Lalamove India, DingTalk, Singol and Happy Fish among others. India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps.

"This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the government said. "The government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that," it added. PUBG, WeChat, Ludo World Banned: Full List of 118 Chinese Apps Banned by Indian Government on September 2, 2020.

List of 43 Apps Blocked by India:

AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India - Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard - BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles WeDate-Dating App Free dating app-Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams WeWorkChina First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela - Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP WeTV - TV version WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II

On June 29, the government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps, including popular video-sharing Chinese application TikTok. On September 2, 118 more apps, including PUBG Mobile Game, were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

