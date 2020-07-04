The US Independence Day 2020 is here, and Twitterati is excited more than ever. Considering to what is happening across the world, the Fourth of July celebration comes in as a great escape to the netizens to indulge in nationwide observation amid the pandemic. Fourth of July celebration is all about patriotic parades, fireworks display, barbeques and reunion of families. However, this year’s 4th of July celebration will be different as the observation is limited indoors. Netizens have started the US Independence Day 2020 celebration quite well as they trend #4thofJuly on Twitter. This is why, Fourth of July 2020 wishes, images and messages are trending on the microblogging platform as the early hours' celebration has already begun.

July 4 has been a federal holiday in the country since 1941. The tradition of US Independence Day celebration goes back to the 18th century when the Continental Congress of the country voted in favour of Independence Day on July 2. Two days later, delegates from 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence—a historic document drafted by Thomas Jefferson, third US President. From 1776 to the present day, July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of American Independence, with festivities ranging from fireworks to parades and barbeques. How to Celebrate 4th of July 2020 During COVID-19? From Virtual Party at Home to Celebrating With Neighbours From Distance, Ways in Which You Can Observe US Independence Day.

And this year’s celebration of the Fourth of July is more significant than ever. The country is dealing with a rising number of coronavirus cases, and across the nation, a number of protests on Black Lives Matter were also held. Families are encouraged to maintain social distance in public places. The tweets accompanied with #4thofJuly images and messages shows how people have started their celebration to mark the country’s Independence Day.

Like we mentioned, many parades and US Independence Day fireworks display have been cancelled. However, organisations will live stream the Fourth of July 2020 event so that individuals can enjoy the celebration from the comfort of their home.

