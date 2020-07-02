Independence Day in the United States celebrates its Independence Day on the fourth of July every year is a federal holiday commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the country. It is observed commemorating the day in 1776 when the Continental Congress declared the thirteen American colonies were not under the rule of the British. In the modern-day, the day is celebrated with varying parades, fireworks, carnivals, fairs, picnics, concerts, family reunions, political speeches and a lot more. However, due to COVID-19 lockdown, celebrations have been curtailed in the US and regular fanfare won't be visible, but don't let that bring down your festive spirit. We bring to you a list of ways in which you can celebrate the fourth of July at home with your family and loved ones. Fourth of July 2020: What Happened on 4th July 1776? How Old is America? All The FAQs Answered Ahead of US Independence Day.

With the number of coronavirus patients rising in the US, it is safe to be at home during this celebratory time. While there could be a decline in the number of cases in a particular region, we would still advise you to be at home as many would take it as an opportunity to step down increasing the risk. Fourth of July 2020 Cake Ideas: From Rosette Cake to Confetti Cake, Sweet Colourful Delights to Bake at Home During COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Videos)

Celebrate With Neighbours Following Social Distancing

Celebrate with neighbours (Photo Credits: Pexels,, Unsplash)

If you live in a building and have balconies facing each other then you can arrange a balcony party. For those who live in separate adjoining houses can also celebrate with food, decorations and games in the gardens while ensuring guidelines of social distancing are following.

Have Fun at Home With Family

July 4 family party (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Bake a fourth of July themed caked with blue, red and white colours on it. Decorate your house to make with ribbons, balloons, confetti in similar colours. You can convert your backyard into a place for 'sit-in' movies, campsite and arrange a workshop for children.

Watch Fireworks Online

fireworks (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

While it is advisable not to go out to watch fireworks, you can watch live streaming online. Most major fireworks organise live telecast the show. You along with your family can sit down with some snacks and drinks to watch the show online. Why Are There Fireworks Every Night Across US? Here Are Major Conspiracy Theories Behind Frequent Fireworks Activity and How You Can Sleep Through It?

Host an Online July 4th Party

Virtual-Party (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Don't be disheartened if you had plans to host fourth of July party at home because you can still do it. You can arrange a virtual fourth of July party with food, drinks and watching live streaming of fireworks. Decorate a wall of your house and adjust the cameras that you sit in front of it.

Avoiding human contact is the best possible way to curb the spread of disease during this time. Let's pledge to avoid any sort of celebrations that may put people at risk. This year celebrate the fourth of July at home and stay safe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).