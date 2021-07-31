Mumbai, July 31: On World Friendship Day 2021, a viral meme from Pakistan, "Friendship ended with Mudasir", made a record after getting selected for the NFT auction. In 2015, a Pakistani government worker named Asif from Gujranwala announced on his Facebook that he was no longer friends with Mudasir. In the post, he also announced his friendship with Salman. Asif's post became viral, and memes were created around the trio. According to reports, the minimum bid price for the meme was one Ethereum token or $2,320. Friendship Day 2021 Gift Ideas: 4 Affordable yet Amazing Products To Gift Your Buddy on This Special Day.

In the image, which Asif shared along with his post, it was mentioned, "Friendship ended with Mudasir, now Salman is my best friend." In his post, Asif was clear that he wanted to end friendship with Mudasir. He wrote, "I DECLARE THAT I LEFT MY PAST BEST FRIEND MUDASIR_ISMAIL_AHMAD". This led to a spat between Asif and Mudasir. As per Asif, he had broken friendship with Mudasir as the latter had become "selfish" and "proudy". However, Mudasir denied the allegations and even complained to Asif's brother about his post. Friendship Day Dates Around the World: International Day of Friendship on July 30, Friendship Day in India on First Sunday of August and List of Other BFF Days!.

Here Is The Post By Asif:

Viral Facebook post by Asif (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mudasir said that he was "not proudy" and was even ready to forgive Asif. The Pakistan government worker in another post called Mudasir "cheap", reported The Print. Mudasir even complained that Asif had crossed his chest in the viral image and not his face. Meanwhile, a few days later, Asif changed his mind and posted another image declaring that he had become friends with Mudasir again. In the image, which Asif shared on his Facebook handle, he wrote, "Friendship regain with Mudasir. Now Mudasir & Salman both are my best friends." When Is Friendship Day 2021 in India? Know Date, Significance and History Behind the Day Celebrating Friends and Friendship.

Asif's Post - "Friendship regain with Mudasir":

Post by Asif announcing friendship with Mudasir and Salman (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Asif said that he was just upset with Mudasir. "I was just upset with Mudasir and wanted to convey to him how I felt. When I wrote "Friendship ended with Mudasir and Salman is my best friend", little did I know that it would become such a rage," the Pakistan government worker told the Print. He told the media house that his account was flooded with messages and friend requests, and Musadir had to deactivate his Facebook account after the meme went viral.

International Friendship Day or World friendship day is celebrated every year on July 30. The United Nations General Assembly on April 27, 2011, decided to celebrate friendship day on July 30 every year. However, many countries, including India, celebrate friendship day every year on the first Sunday of August.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2021 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).