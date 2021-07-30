Friendship Day is approaching and will be celebrated globally on August 1, 2021. On this special day, people send gifts to express their love and respect towards their best friend. If your best friend is techy and you want to gift him/her a tech product, but you have no idea about tech gadgets, then it will be very tough for you to pick one among others out there. To simplify your problem, we hereby list down the top amazing yet affordable tech gadgets that you can gift your best friend this friendship day.

Fitness Bands:

OnePlus Band (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

There are several fitness bands available in the market. However, there are a few bands that are quite popular among customers. You can choose any one of these to gift it to your buddy on this special day. It includes OnePlus Band, Realme Band, Mi Smart Band 5, Redmi Smart Band and Oppo Smart band.

Among all, the Realme Band is the most affordable with a price tag of Rs 1,499 followed by Redmi Smart Band (Rs 1,599). OnePlus Band and Mi Smart Band 5 are priced at Rs 2,499 each. However, Oppo Band is the most expensive one, which is priced at Rs 2,799).

Power Banks:

Power Banks are another affordable yet feasible option that you can consider gifting it to your friend. This can be an excellent gift for your friend, if he or she quite frequently looks to charge his /her smartphone. There are plenty of options available to choose from. Some of the pocket-friendly power banks are Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro, OnePlus Power Bank, Realme Power Bank and more. OnePlus' 10,000mAh provides 18W fast charging for both input and output. It is available at Rs 1,099.

Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The 10,000mAh Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro with a 22.5W ultra-fast charging facility is now available at Rs 1,199 via Xiaomi India website. Realme's 10000mAh Power Bank supports 30W Dart Charge fast-charging. It is priced at Rs 1,999.

Earbuds:

If your friend is a music freak, and loves to listen music on the go, then earbuds is another option you can consider gifting him/her this on friendship day. There are plenty of products available in the market such as Redmi Earbuds 2C, OnePlus Buds Z, Realme Buds Q2, and more.

Redmi Earbuds 2C (Photo Credits: Redmi)

The Redmi Earbuds 2C gets a sleek, stylish design with a compact case, 12-hour playback with the charging case, Environmental noise cancellation. Offered with IPX4 ratin, the earbuds are listed on the official website at Rs 1,499. OnePlus' Buds Z and Realme Buds Q2 are priced at Rs 2,999 and Rs 2,499, respectively.

Smart Speaker:

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Smart speakers have gained a lot of momentum in the market lately. If this is what your friend desired for a quite while now, then this an excellent opportunity for you to gift him/her a smart speaker. There are many smart speakers available in the market, be it online or offline. Some of the popular ones are Amazon Echo Dot and Mi Wi-Fi Smart Speaker. The former is priced at Rs 3,499 while the latter costs Rs. 3,999.

