Funny Corporate Life Memes to Share With Your Co-workers on Employee Appreciation Day 2020

Happy Employee Appreciation Day! Did you even know such a day is being celebrated today? Every year, the first Friday in the month of March is celebrated as Employee Appreciation Day in the US. It essentially means a day when companies should be thankful and express gratitude towards all employees. A little appreciation can also work wonders and act as positive reinforcement for people working in an organisation. Employee Appreciation Day is an opportunity for managers, company leadership and HR to remember the importance of appreciating employees. But if you aren't getting any appreciation, not today or ever and are feeling like a corporate slave, then we have some funny memes to cheer you up. These are jokes from the corporate work life which some of you would totally relate to. Commonly Used Words by Every Boss and What They Actually Mean.

This day is essentially followed in countries like US, UK and Canada. This day is recognized with celebrations in several companies. On this day, employee achievement and contributions are honoured. No matter, how big or small, a company cannot do without its employees. A little recognition and appreciation can highly motivate them to do better at the workplace. It also contributes to the job satisfaction of a person. But not everyone is lucky enough to get a great boss who will appreciate and celebrate this day with much ado. But to make it fun for you, we have gathered some funny memes from the corporate world, which we feel every employee will relate to at some point. From the Know-It-All to the Mysterious Master, 7 Types of Bosses We Are Destined to Meet.

Check Funny Memes on Employee Appreciation Day:

Review Be Like...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #prinosjokes (@prinosjokes) on Mar 1, 2020 at 6:55am PST

I Am Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entrepreneur | Inspiration (@deletemyboss) on Feb 29, 2020 at 7:05am PST

Hahaha! Why Boss?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entrepreneur | Inspiration (@deletemyboss) on Feb 27, 2020 at 5:05am PST

Same to You

When my boss asks me what I did today even though she ain't do a thang. pic.twitter.com/8KgNeLrp0s — Tryetout (@tryetout) February 28, 2020

Cries

When I finally make it out of work and then my boss asks me for one more thing 😂😩 pic.twitter.com/UtNDouymta — AFV (@AFVofficial) February 29, 2020

Should I?

Deciding if I should actually give honest feedback when my boss asks for honest feedback pic.twitter.com/cqswEqQTQU — Alyssa (@howtopless) March 3, 2020

The Joke's On You!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entrepreneur | Inspiration (@deletemyboss) on Oct 23, 2019 at 5:05am PDT

Can you relate to any of these memes? Then do share them with your friends and coworkers. Because if you are not getting any appreciation, at least have some good laugh.