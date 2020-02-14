GoFundMe for Stripper Injured While Pole Dancing: Viral Video of Exotic Dancer's Horrific Fall Puts the Industry Under Scanner

GoFundMe For Stripper Injured while dancing on a pole (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In a recent incident, a video of a Texas stripper, Genea Sky shocked the world where a horrific fall of the stripper from a pole was capture. In the clip, the erotic dancer could be seen falling 15 feet from a pole and still continued after she fell on the floor. The horrifying video went viral in no time and fortunately, the Texas stripper survived the incident. However, there has been an outrage created all over social media that is pulling attention to how strippers get treated in the industry.

However, Sky suffered serious some serious injuries that sprained her ankle, cracked teeth, and left a nasty gash that needed stitches. She also had a fractured jaw that required surgery. The results of the fall were scary Sky could be seen dancing erotically in the video like nothing ever happened.

While her resilience garnered a lot of comments from people online, she required a GoFundMe page for herself because the medical expenses was humongous. A friend made the page and explained to Newsone : "Her job does not cover the expenses of her medical bills. Since she sustained such serious injuries, she will be out of work for an extended period of time. Any donations towards her surgeries would be helpful and appreciated!"

Video of The Stripper Falling Off The Pole (Warning: This Video Contains Graphic Content)

According to TMZ, the Texas strip club where Sky works didn’t want to take responsibility for her fall at first because she’s not a full-time employee so she’s not allowed to get workers compensation. As per GoFundMe page, it’s also unlikely that she has adequate health insurance. The club says that the entertainers choose their routine, so the company is not liable for any incidents pertaining to the strippers' acts.

Sky had recently made a video where she addressed all the support she received. "I'm so thankful for all the positive messages I've been getting and all the love and it really means a lot. So that’s why I decided to post this video just to say thank you, and just let you guys know that I am having a hard time, but I am okay and I’m going to be okay. It's just a really humbling experience to just be alive. I’m really thankful for that." Sky said in an Instagram video.