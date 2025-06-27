Tanner Martin, a 30-year-old social media influencer from Utah in the United States, passed away after bravely battling colon cancer for five years. Just a month after becoming a father for the first time, Tanner Martin left for his heavenly abode with a final message that has left thousands heartbroken and deeply moved. In a video that was shared on his Instagram account on June 25, 2025, Tanner Martin spoke directly to his followers with honesty, humour and love. The video was recorded before his death and began with the heartbreaking words, “Hey, it’s me, Tanner. If you’re watching this, I am dead.” Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini Dies: Influencer Suffers Cardiac Arrest Hours After Undergoing Free Cosmetic Surgery in Turkey as Part of Promotional Deal.

Tanner Martin Shares Own Death Video on Instagram – See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shay Martin (@tannerandshay)

When Tanner Martin Opened Up About His Colon Cancer

Before his death, Tanner Martin had been open about his journey with cancer, using his social media page to share both the pain and the joy that came with his diagnosis. In February 2023, he revealed that his cancer was no longer curable and that he was given two to five years to live. Despite the grim prognosis, he continued to live with courage and a smile, never losing his spirit. Kanchan Kumari Death: Punjab-Based Social Media Influencer ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’ Found Dead in Car in Bathinda’s Adesh University Parking Lot.

What Did Tanner Martin Say in His Last Video?

In the heartfelt last video of Tanner Martin, the influencer looked back at his life with gratitude. “I had a heck of a life,” he said, adding, “Life was awesome. I really enjoyed it while I was here.” He recorded the message not only to say goodbye but also to comfort his wife, Shay, and to leave something behind for his newborn daughter, AmyLou, lovingly nicknamed Jiaozi. “I hope there’s something after this,” he said softly. “I’m excited to meet those people.”

Referring to death as a “new adventure,” Tanner Martin spoke about his love for those around him. He thanked everyone who supported him through the hardest days of his life. His wife, Shay, captioned the post with, “May the force be with you from our angel force ghost,” and later posted another video where she talked about Tanner’s final wishes. Shocking! US Fitness Influencer Gloria Zamora and Business Partner Shot Dead by Her Estranged Husband Outside Restaurant in California; Suspect Killed by Off-Duty Police Officer.

Tanner Martin’s Legacy of Love and Hope

Tanner Martin’s story has touched hearts worldwide. A GoFundMe page set up in his memory describes him as a kind soul, a loving husband and a proud new father who gave hope to many, even while facing the darkest moments in his cancer battle. The fundraiser mentions that Tanner didn’t have life insurance and had been trying to build a secure future for his young family. Just before his daughter was born, Tanner had shared a sweet video showing baby slippers, smiling about taking a break from chemotherapy for fatherhood.

May his soul rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).